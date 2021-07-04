Summer camps, seedbeds of environmental education for minors

Madrid, Jul 4 (.) .- Hiking, climbing or bird watching: summer camps increasingly include activities related to the environment to interest the little ones in the knowledge and care of nature, as they have told . some of its organizers.

“For us, a camp of this type is a kind of quarry for future conservationists,” explained Felipe González, SEO / BirdLife delegate in Cantabria and in charge of managing this activity annually in Liébana, in the Picos de Europa National Park.

Its main objective is to instill environmental education in the youngest and in that sense participation is designed so that “throughout the week certain messages that we promote from the organization can be reinforced, including knowledge of birds. or how we can get personally involved in solving environmental problems ”.

According to González, this type of education is acquired “through direct contact and the enjoyment of nature”, to which it is convenient to add a series of tasks to “settle” this relationship, such as always carrying garbage bags with which to collect any residue that they may find during their routes.

The role of the camps, beyond a playful or educational experience, thus becomes an especially attractive meeting point for kids interested in Nature and the environment.

In any case, environmental education oriented towards them has a greater number of proposals every day that passes, as is the case with the Selwo Aventura and Selwo Marina camps, in Malaga.

Its objective, as explained by the head of the Selwo Costa del Sol education department, Estefanía Berrocal, is that “the participants not only enjoy but also become aware and learn that their actions influence the natural environment”, in addition to introducing them to the study of the different species and their importance for ecosystems.

In fact, the motto of the camps organized in this education and conservation park is ‘Learn while having fun!’, Which synthesizes the two purposes of its activity and its intention to convey to minors the importance of human action on nature.

Environmental education is especially important during the early stages of the human being “because if we create an environmental awareness in the early years, it will be preserved for a lifetime,” according to Lucía González, head of Naturaliza, a program promoted by Ecoembes to train teachers who can transmit active learning in Primary Education classrooms.

Only during the 2020/2021 school year, more than half a thousand teachers from all over Spain participated in the Naturaliza program to bring the environment to the classroom.

Since the beginning of the project, four years ago, almost 1,400 teachers have been trained in this initiative to later transfer their knowledge to more than 19,200 students.

González is convinced that this type of education “cannot be transmitted using the same structures as the conventional one” but through other techniques such as cooperative learning or camp projects and, in that sense, “the time it gives us summer allows us to be more in contact with the natural world ”.

The work from Naturaliza is, in his opinion, “absolutely complementary” with that of the camps, since they deal with the same issues from different points of view and that can help attract greater attention.

