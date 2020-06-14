© Michael Reynolds

Mitch McConnell is the Republican Majority Leader in the Senate.

The date does not seem to be shortened …

First, media reports pointed to the end of June to the beginning of July as the propitious time period for discussion and possible approval of a new and final stimulus package that could include a second round of checks to individuals and families.

But now new estimates suggest that the deadline for legislators to vote on new measures would restart at the end of July and extend until the beginning of August.

Apart from the reality that in summer processes are usually slower in Congress, the Senate will recess for two weeks for the July 4 holiday, so any measure would not be thoroughly evaluated until the return of the pause, the 20 of that month.

That being the case, waiting until the end of July would limit the senators’ time to three weeks to examine legislation before the next August recess.

It should be added that the senators (mainly Republicans) seek to save time to see how the labor market and unemployment figures evolve,a variant that could give the final thrust to the possibility of a second round of checks.

While the republican majority in the highest legislative body leans towards proposals that promote the reintegration of the Americans into the workspaces and the reopening of the states; « HEROES Act » passed by Democrats in the House of Representatives it does not seem to gain followers in the republican bench.

