Summer begins in Mexico with the shortest night of the year

MEXICO CITY

This June 20 at 9:32 p.m. -Central Mexico time- occurred throughout the northern hemisphere the Summer Solstice: the longest day and the shortest night of the year.

The summer solstice has to do with certain positions in the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. Since the orbits are elliptical, there are points where it is further away from or closer to the Sun ”, explained Daniel Flores Gutiérrez, researcher at the Institute of Astronomy (IA) of the UNAM, responsible for the National Astronomical Yearbook.

These return points are what lead to the solstices because, seen from Earth, the Sun appears at one point for several weeks and apparently does not change its position.

That is why it is said solstice, which means Sun stopped or stopped ”, explained the researcher.

According to NASA, the axis is always inclined 23.5 degrees with respect to the Sun. This position causes the amounts of sunlight that the Earth receives to be different in each region as it moves through its orbit.

Thus, when the north pole points to the Sun, the south pole leans in the opposite direction, then summer begins in the northern hemisphere and winter in the south.

For the original peoples of Mexico it was important to observe the summer solstice.

For example, the Castillo pyramid in Mayapán is oriented in such a way that the projection of the pyramid’s profile on one of its four stairs occurs during the solstice.

In Teotihuacán, the observation of the solstice has to do more with a certain point of observation related to the buildings of the site.

Summer in the Northern Hemisphere will end next Wednesday, September 22.

Tonight the #Summer solstice occurred in the northern hemisphere of the planet. Astronomical event with which said station begins pic.twitter.com/EVVP3UXNxk – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 21, 2021

jcs