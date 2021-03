The podcast is a nod to one of the most iconic lines in teen drama. They will have as guests “former cast members, writers, musicians and many people who made The OC the cultural phenomenon it is today, ”as Bilson, 39, and Clarke, 51, recap each episode of the show.

“Take your bikinis, your juicy jumpsuits and your flip phones because every Tuesday we go back to the early 2000s, “says Bilson in the podcast preview. The first episode premieres this April 27.