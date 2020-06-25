Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Surely you had a great time with Animal Crossing: New Horizons despite the closure. Nintendo wants you to have even more fun and enjoy the summer, at least in the world of its popular game.

For this reason, the company is preparing 2 updates that will arrive soon to the title for Switch. The first of them is closer than you think and will include precisely various summer activities for you to have a good time.

This awaits you in the next updates of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There is good news for the entire Animal Crossing: New Horizons community as the next updates will come for free. The first of them will be available from July 3.

With this update you can put on your swimsuit to dive and swim in the ocean. Also, you will have the opportunity to meet new characters on your island and collect more objects.

To make matters worse, Nintendo confirmed that the second major update will arrive in early August. The details about this update are still a mystery, so we don’t know its theme. Below I leave you a trailer that shows some of the next news:

Cool off this summer by diving with the free summer update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, coming July 3! Put on your swimsuit to dive and swim in the ocean, and even meet a couple of new characters! ”Wrote Nintendo.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available only for the Nintendo Switch. Here you will find all the news about him.