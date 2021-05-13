Summer 2021 Horoscope by Zodiac Sign, Post-Vax Summer Horoscope

Dating during the pandemic was ~ not ~ easy. Doesn’t matter if you were single AF (oh yay, a year of being ghosted by people you’ve only met on FaceTime) or in a LTR (of course spending 24/7 with your SO is fine… right … right ?). The pandemic changed the way we approach relationships — as well as understand our own ~ intimate ~ needs.

With over 45% of adults in the US now fully vaccinated; 58% having received at least one dose of the vaccine; and President Biden setting the goal of having 70% of US adults vaccinated by July 4, summer 2021 should be very different from summer 2020.

As we inch closer and closer to a post-vax summer, a lot of people will be able to safely get back into dating after quite a long break. Kissing? Cuddling? Getting freaky? Yes, please! Peak into what lies ahead for you, by your zodiac sign.

ARIES

Aries, you understand your need for independence more than ever. You’ve learned that being boxed in feels, well, terrible (whether that’s quarantine or a stale AF relationship). You want more freedom, excitement, and adventure — so finding someone who values ​​those same exact things will be top priority. The summer will be sizzling hot, and you are Ready. For. It. Committed Aries will take the lead and their cuties will surely follow.

TAURUS

Taurus, romance is always important to you, but TBH, it isn’t just about all the cuddles all the time. You’ve realized that you need to be with someone who is yes, a lover, but also a friend. When you’re spending all your time with your SO, you’ve gotta be able to have fun, no matter what else is going on. Making sure your bae ~ fits in with your crew ~ will be also important to you, as this summer you’ll spread your beautiful social butterfly wings. Cue the Spice Girls.

GEMINI

You’re ready to focus on what you truly want and deserve in a relationship. You’ve dealt with people who didn’t respect you before, and going forward, that is a hard NO. TBH: you’d rather be alone than be with an @ $ hole. The summer looks to be promising, and your top priority will be finding someone who respects you. For the Gems in a LTR, you’ll be eager to stand up and state your thoughts, so it’ll be more important than ever to know that your boo is your biggest fan.

CANCER

Cancer, you’re ready to (forgive my pun) ~ come out of your shell ~. Your heart is aching for your love life to be shaken up a bit — not with drama, obvi — but with spontaneity, surprise, and new horizons. If you’re single, you’re eager to find someone who can show you new things about life and the world. Dating someone outside of your normal “type” could be the exact spice you need. For the coupled-up Cancers, this summer will bring opportunities for surprising experiences, so whether you’re traveling near or far, it’s time to make a bucket list of new things to try as a pair.

LEO

Leo, you always light up during summertime, but this year, your love life will be especially 🔥. The stars are shooting off fireworks, promising tons of fun with friends, adventure around every corner, and yes, plenty of hot sex. You’re calling the shots, so ask and you shall receive. Finding someone who really gets you on an intimate level is your top priority. You’re looking for someone whose love feels like it heals you, someone you can be vulnerable with and trust. For attached Leos, it’s more important than ever to know that your union is growing and supportive, rather than just there.

VIRGO

Virgo, when it comes to summer love, you’re in the spotlight. There’s a huge focus on romance, fun, and friends. You’re one of the OG monogamists of the zodiac, and if your crush isn’t including “LTR-oriented” in their Tinder bio, you’re going to consider them a hard PASS. Situationships aren’t gonna cut it, because it’s time for wedding bells. Many Virgos could find their perfect match (and yes, may get engaged or even married), but not with just anyone. So drop the FWB who only texts you at 3AM, post your much-needed “thank u, next” selfie on the ‘gram, and search for someone who will stay by your side. For attached Virgos, you’ll be extra focused on where you’d like your relationship to go.

POUND

Libra, you’ve had some ups and downs for a hot minute, but this summer, it’s time for * passion *! Over the past year, you’ve gone back to your roots and thought about how you structure your life. Now, you obviously want your perfect companion, but your love life isn’t exciting, sexy, and passionate, you do not have time for it! You have plenty of other areas of your life to juggle, so love needs to be FUN for it to be worth it. For single Pounds, this bodes well for a spicy array of options to pick from, while committed Pounds will be more focused on bringing the fire back into their union. Life is short. Sex shouldn’t be.

SCORPIO

Scorpio, ~ the love department ~ is not always a walk in the park for you. Your relationships have been shaken up in recent years, and you are no stranger to the ever-nebulous situationship. The pandemic made it harder to express your sexy side (especially for single Scorps), while attached Scorpios may have felt that all the extra time with their boo sent the tension through the roof. Deep down, though, there’s a voice in your heart that asking the universe about “true love.” Does it exist? Where is it? Sex is easy, but love — that’s what you’re after. And happily, the stars this summer are promising that it could be here! That is, if you’re willing to open yourself up to it. For attached Scorpios, this will be the perfect moment to remember why you fell in love with each other in the first place and bring that magic back.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius, LBR. The past year-ish was your own personal version of hell. Now, you are ready to soar like a bird out of a cage! But you’ve realized something about romance. You have a plethora of options ahead of you, but conquests for conquests’ sake isn’t your priority anymore. Instead, you’re looking for someone who will stay by your side — but won’t hold you back. Someone whose heart feels like a home. Coupled Sags, you want to make sure that no matter where the two of you go, you’ll always be home together. (But you do want to go places. Like, all the places.)

CAPRICORN

Capricorn, with the world opening back up, you want to surround yourself with people worthy of your time. You’re not interested in wasting your energy on people who drag you down. (Bye!) Now that you can (cautiously) move back into the world, you’re focused on finding someone who you wouldn’t mind being with 24/7. It’s important for you to talk and think similarly, so it’s not all lost in translation. For committed Caps, now’s the time to spice up your routine with travel or new experiences.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius, you’ve been craving new beginnings. You’ve spent a lot of time on self-reflection, vision boarding, and setting intentions. Obvi, this includes your love life goals. This summer has plenty of opps for casual flirting, ah-mazing sex, and commitment (yes, some Aquarians will be fast-tracked into a relationship). But before you decide it’s time to give your crush the honor of making it IG official, you’re going to need to be sure they really understand your worth. You’re done selling yourself short! For committed Aquarians, the summer sparkles for adventure. Consider trading off who takes the lead and you’ll enjoy the journeys you embark on side-by-side. Don’t be afraid to spend some extra cash, either.

Fish

Pisces, you probably feel like the next chapter of your life is just about to begin, and now ~ bam ~ the curtains are opening and you’re stepping center-stage. Of all the zodiac signs, you’re one of the luckiest this summer. Whether you want to find that soulmate, fall in love, or tie the knot, the stars are here for you! You’ll be eager to find someone who believes in you and your dreams. You’re ready to soar. For committed Pisceans, you could take the next steps together in many beautiful ways.

Kyle Thomas Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in Cosmopolitan magazine, Bustle, Elite Daily, House Beautiful, Marie Claire, YahooNews, MSN, and more.

