Summer 2020: This is the color in trend during this season

During this summer 2020, the lavender color will be one of the protagonists during this season to have in our outfits. Although the color blue is the trend color 2020 for the rest of the year, the lavender color is on its heels, due to its versatility and to match perfectly with pastel shades.

Contrary to what many may think, lavender color is a color that contrasts easily with basic garments, in addition to adding vibrant colors for our most daring outfits or with a more elegant touch with silk or satin fabrics.

And it is not surprising because we have seen this color in several parts, as well as on the catwalks at the end of last year, just like in the fashion accounts of our favorite influencers. So here We give you a couple of ideas to get inspired by putting together an outfit with this color.

Basic garments like jeans will always look perfect, of that there is no doubt. If you want to add a casual touch you can play with accessories in neutral colors such as nudes or black and white. If you want a more vibrant outfit, opt for garments with glitter details.

A total lavender outfit, be it a dress, a set or jumpsuit is ideal for those formal occasions during this summer, combined with beautiful high-heeled sandals. You will look like an elegant woman with touches of modern style.

As we well know, pastel colors are on trend as are vibrant colors. This is a proposal for riskier women with a little inclination towards trends. Since they are totally striking colors to steal the looks when you go out on your boards or earrings.

