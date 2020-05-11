Summer 2020: Tennis on trend to wear inside and outside the home | Pexels

There is no more comfortable and versatile footwear to wear than tennis shoes. Many years ago, this shoe was only used for sports, due to its great comfort and support for exercising or any physical activity, but they were not considered as a lifestyle shoe.

However, the world of fashion has transformed this shoe as an essential to put together casual outfits and combinations trending they are the top within the last few years. And they have been the best friends of women, since many have decided to say goodbye to heels.

This summer 2020, tennis will become a staple to go anywhere or just be at home. And yes, there are more varieties of tennis that you can add to your collection and best of all, you can combine in different ways, looking ultra feminine.

On-trend sneakers to wear indoors and out

Color Block Tennis

This tennis option will be the option that will be more in trend due to its eighties style and which has been one of the favorite shoes to leave the model Kendall Jenner.

This style of teni can be combined with skirts or dresses due to the cut of the footwear, if you decide to play with a printed outfit you will be the sensation when you walk down the street.

This option works very well for women who are short. You can enjoy the advantage of wearing heels and at the same time feel the comfort of tennis.

By law, this is a shoe that has become basic. In case you do not have this shoe in your closet, you should buy it because it cannot be missing from your shoe collection. White sneakers combine with everything and you can create a casual outfit to a more elegant one with the correct garments.

