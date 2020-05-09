Summer 2020: Stripes, the trend to look beautiful and elegant. | Pexels

If you thought that quarantine has paused the world of fashion you are very wrong! The summer 2020 It arrives with great force and therefore we will talk about a must-see print for the season: stripes, the trend to look beautiful and elegant.

Experts in fashion and beauty They have talked about the benefits of stripes, especially for short and plump girls. The optical illusion it causes not only makes us look slimmer, but refined and elegant. East summer 2020 you can see the stripes on all kinds of garments, particularly dresses of all kinds of lengths and tops.

It is very important to carry the stripes with the best attitude, because by the print, they will direct the view of whoever sees you directly to your face, so the recommendation will be a makeup light and a spectacular mane, with your natural hair texture or smoothed, the style that never fails. East summer 2020 you will shine more than the sun with the fashion.

Do you know what’s funny? The stripes They will also be seen in men’s clothing, so if a special occasion comes with your partner and you still do not know what to give him, something with stripes will be ideal.

Summer 2020: Stripes, the trend to look beautiful and elegant. Pexels

Summer 2020: Stripes, ideas to inspire you and look more elegant than ever

As we have mentioned, garments with stripes are already available in physical and virtual stores, so this time of summer 2020 It is perfect for planning what your outfits will be once we can resume the routine outside the home.

We have already seen several ideas that we can use with stripes. One of the inspirations is Galilea Montijo, who has become an icon of fashion for his good eye, his height and his curves. She has opted for stripes in soft colors combined with white for a balance of freshness and charm this summer 2020.

Another suggestion is to take him to the style of Kaia Gerber, who with the stripes has managed to balance the daring of his figure and his facets of supermodel and youth, creating fresh outfits and elegant without exaggerating.

The stripes for this one summer 2020 They are not exclusive to the famous ones, remember that in networks you can also find several ideas to combine and look spectacular. If you want to highlight only one part of your body, choose to combine stripes with solids in the rest of your outfit.

.