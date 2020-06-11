Summer 2020: Hairstyles so as not to lose style when wearing masks | Pexels

Summer 2020: Hairstyles so as not to lose style when wearing masks. If you don’t want to take care of your health with your style, we have some Tips to keep you fresh and super pretty, despite having your face covered.

Mouth scarf

Use your scarf as a mouthpiece It is a good option for you to keep your hair in place with a lot of style, it is ideal to keep your hair up with a super elegant and sophisticated style that will allow you look super chic.

Low ponytail

As a complement to the head scarf, you can use this style with a low ponytail, this style is ideal for long and medium hair, and it will make you look very stylized with very little effort, you can do it with a stripe in the middle or on the side, we leave that to your liking.

Chongo double

The double cones are also ideal for use with face masksin addition to being a trend of this summer, they will help you stay fresh and with your hair under control, the ideal is that you make them high so that they have more style, you can accompany them with large earrings and look very flirtatious.

Fake bob

The fake bob is great for long hairThe only thing you have to do is hide your hair and give the appearance of having it shorter, you can help yourself with a turtleneck blouse or you can fold your hair with some pins to avoid the heat.

High ponytail

The high ponytail is great for wearing your face mask and keeping you cool, in addition to being a hairstyle that is on trend this summer, you can give it a touch of glamor with colorful fabric garters and even combine them with your mask, you choose.

