Summer 2020: Comfortable outfits with shorts for this season | Unsplash

Summer 2020 is coming soon and with it, the hot days that we can enjoy in a comfortable and fresh way with shorts. For some women, this garment causes discomfort because they do not like to show their legs. However, during this hot season, shorts are law.

Fortunately, this 2020, fashion has become our ally, so the comfort and freshness in your outfits will not be lacking. Therefore, we give you some ideas to wear this garment made for summer and for all types of bodies.

During these 2020 trends, the classic denim shorts and shorts are no longer a trend, giving way to biker shorts and cotton or printed shorts. Unlike the classic denim garment, these shorts have a more elegant cut and a little longer in case you don’t want to show as much skin.

If you want a very youthful but comfortable style at the same time, this is the combination for you. Most likely, you already have these clothes at home so you can add stylish accessories to feel very sensual this summer.

If you want something more elegant but sensual, you can opt for a print set of a long blazer and shorts, accompanied by a neutral top or matching the print. And ready, you already have the outfit to go to a cocktail in summer or virtual.

Choose a high waist shorts with a top or micro top to look fresh and with all the style this summer. Without a doubt, the favorite outfit of all Instagram models, accompanied by tennis shoes.

If denim shorts or mini shorts aren’t your thing, safari shorts are your best option. Due to their cut, these shorts are not close to the body so you will have more comfort, you can combine them with clothes you already have at home.

These shorts you can make yourself, when cutting tight pants, remember that the point of this garment is that it is tight.

