Summary Xbox & Bethesda Games of E3 2021 – Xbox gets muscle with Halo, Forza, Starfield and some surprises | Gaming

Microsoft and Bethesda are holding an event together for the first time in the framework of E3 2021 (and the Summer Game Fest). Much of the Future of Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Game Pass will be seen in this online presentation of 90 minute duration.

Halo Infinite will undoubtedly be one of the protagonists of the event, because after a year of delay it will be Microsoft’s great bet to strengthen the sales of its new consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, while attracting more users to its Game service Pass.

All Xbox internal studios games will be available from day 1 on Game Pass, and that includes Bethesda productions, with Starfield in the lead … although today there have been entirely new announcements, such as Forza Horizon 5 or two new Bethesda games (Obsidian and Arkane) that will be exclusive to Xbox Series X / S.

Summary Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase E3 2021

Starfield

Todd Howard, director of Bethesda Game Studios, opened the conference by talking about Starfield, the new game from the creators of The Elder Scrolls, which for the first time will take us into space. A very brief first teaser has been shown. “They say that the marvel of the sea of ​​stars is not how big it is, but that we have measured it.”

We finally have a date: November 22, 2022, confirming exclusive to Xbox Series X / S and PC (available from day 1 on Game Pass).

STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl

STARLKER 2, the sequel to the first-person shooter RPG, will be exclusive to Xbox Series X consoles. It is set in an alternate reality where an second nuclear disaster in Chernobyl, causing the creation of a localknown as The Zone where all kinds of strange phenomena happen.

It will be released on April 28, 2022, and will be available from day 1 on Game Pass.

Back4Blood

The spiritual successor to Left4Dead, from the same creators, confirms its release on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. Back4Blood comes out on October 12, 2021, with plenty of PvP and PvE multiplayer modes in which to fight hordes of zombies.

Contraband

A new IP made by Avalanche Studios (Just Cause) with Xbox Games Studios, which will be exclusive to Xbox Series X / S consoles and PC (not Xbox One). Its CGI trailer reveals with notes that it is a cooperative open world game, apparently in the world of drug smuggling, in a fictional world called Bayan in the 70s.

Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

Rare’s hit multiplayer pirate game announces a collaboration with Disney and the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones and other characters from Disney movies come to the world of Sea of ​​Thieves. This expansion has an original story, and it comes out on June 22.

Yakuza Life A Dragon on Game Pass

As we anticipated this morning, Yakuza Like a Dragon is available on Game Pass starting today.

Battlefield 2042

After Wednesday’s announcement, DICE showcases the first Battlefield 2042 gameplay, highlighting the sheer scale of its maps, the use of vehicles, gadgets like the grappling hook (with which it can be quickly hung up and up a crane), and perhaps the most impressive, the weather effects: a huge tornado appears in the middle of the game turning everything upside down, engulfing the helicopters …

This gameplay is from a game of 128 players, something that will only be possible on PC and next-generation consoles. Remember that with Game Pass Ultimate (EA Play) you can have one week early access to Battlefield 2042, which comes out on October 22, 2021.

12 minutes

12 Minutes, the game from indie developer Luis Antonio, a time-looped thriller starring Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy, comes out August 19, and will be on Game Pass on Day 1.

Psychonauts 2

The sequel to Psychonauts, The World of Tim Schaffer (Double Fine) is finally out on August 25.

New Bethesda Games on Game Pass + DOOM Eternal

10 new Bethesda games are coming to Game Pass:

Dishonored Death of the Outrisder DOOM 2016 The Evil Within 2 Rage Wolfenstein 2 Fallout Fallout 2 Fallout Tactics Fallout 3

In addition, DOOM Eternal will have a free update optimized to next gen on June 29 (already in Game Pass).

Fallout 76 Expansions

Fallout 76 Steel Reign, the new update, comes out on July 7. There will also be a new expansion in 2022, The Pitt.

Party Animals

This nice party game, with a type of physics reminiscent of Fall Guys, although starring animals (or rather, people in animal costumes) comes out in 2022, from day 1 in Game Pass. It will be exclusive to Xbox consoles on consoles,

Hades

Hades, the Supergiant Games game, until now exclusive to PC and Nintendo Switch, winner of dozens of awards for best game 2020, will be released on August 13 on Xbox and Game Pass consoles.

Sommerville

A new narrative-style game from a new studio, Jumpship, founded by one of the creators of Limo and Inside, is coming out in 2022, on Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox One.

Halo Infinite

We finally have a new Halo Infinite gameplay. We see a brief look at the campaign, although we immediately jump to multiplayer, more intense than ever thanks to the new hook (it seems to be the fashionable gadget 2021), with which we can reach weapons in the air or hook ourselves to vehicles.

As announced last year, the multiplayer of Halo Infinite will be free, and will come out at the same time as the campaign in ships of 2021 (no specific date).

Diablo II Resurrected

New gameplay trailer for Diablo II Resurrected, a remake of the 20-year-old Blizzard classic that will be released on September 23, 2021.

A Plague Tale Requiem

The sequel to A Plague Tale Innocence, the harrowing game starring two brothers surviving the plague in medieval France, is due out in 2022, and will be on Game Pass from day one.

Far Cry 6

Ubisoft shows Far Cry 6 again, with another gameplay trailer.

Slime rancher 2

Announced the sequel to this charming first-person adventure, set on a colorful alien planet, which will be released in 2022 and will be on Game Pass from day 1.

Shredders

At the end of 2021 we will have a new snowboard game, only on Xbox Series X / S.

Atomic Heart

Fallout and Bioshock-inspired FPS Atomic Heart is confirmed for Day 1 on Game Pass. It comes out on Xbox Series X, PC and also Xbox One (also on PlayStation).

Replaced

New exclusive Xbox game on launch consoles, with 2D gameplay and cyberpunk aesthetics, with much aftertaste of Flashback or Blade Runner, and its creators, Sad Cat Studios, also cite the Upgrade movie as a reference. Comes out in 2022, also in Game Pass the day one (X, One and PC Series). Also on the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Grounded

New from Grounded, the Obsidian game available in early access, such as achievements and a huge new spider. In the trailer they emphasize that “you may want to activate the arachnophobia mode“. The update The Shroom and Doom comes out June 30. It’s still on Xbox Game Preview a year later, on One, Series X / S, and PC.

Among us

The update will soon arrive that will bring 15-player games and achievements, among other novelties (and on all platforms, of course).

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes

Kickstarter-funded Suikoden spiritual successor confirms launch on Game Pass from day 1 and shows new gameplay. It will be out in 2023, but there will be a version called Eiyuden Chronicle Rising coming out in 2022.

The Ascent

New look at The Ascent, a futuristic RPG that has already confirmed its release date on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC July 29.

Age of Empires IV

The strategy game is due out on October 28, and will be available from launch on Xbox Game Pass.

The Outer Worlds 2

Obsidian Entertainment announces The Outer Worlds 2 … although according to its ironic trailer, its developers have not designed neither the story, nor the gameplay, nor anything … just the title. It has no date, but it will be on Game Pass from day 1, and It is exclusive to Xbox consoles.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator, which came out last year on PC, finally has a release date on Xbox Series X / S July 27th (not on Xbox One). And that’s not all, because they announce a new expansion with military fighters by the end of 2021, in collaboration with Top Gun Maverick.

Forza Horizon 5

This November we will have Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. Playground Games explains this year’s installment, set in Mexico, a larger and more diverse open world than ever. It comes out on November 9. Awaiting the Forza Motorsport announced last year, and apparently exclusive to Xbox Series X, Forza Horizon will give a good account of what Xbox Series X can do, with a very detailed open world, and minigames (including an editor to create crazy circuits and sands).

Before finishing, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, showed some of the next games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2021, and recalled that Perfect Dark, Fable, The Elder Scrolls VI are still in development …

Redfall

Arkane, the creators of Prey and Dishonored (specifically, Arkane Austin), reveal a new exclusive game on Xbox Series X / S consoles. It is an open world game that you can play alone or in multiplayer. It is shown in a long CGI trailer, with a lot of humor and vampires with spectacular powers.

The Summer 2022, only on Xbox Series X / S and PC (also Game Pass on day 1).