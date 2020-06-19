Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

EA Play Live 2020, the broadcast with which Electronic Arts supplied its E3 2020 presentation has already taken place. There the company shared several interesting news for its consumers, which are exciting for fans of the company.

Couldn't see the event? Do not worry! Here we have a summary with all the announcements of the transmission. So, you can be well informed about everything without having to be looking for the news everywhere.

Let’s go with the news:

Apex Legends is coming to Switch and Steam with crossplay

To start the conference, Electronic Arts decided to talk about one of its star games. We mean Apex Legends, the Battle Royale from Respawn Entertainment.

In the presentation, Electronic Arts revealed that Apex Legends is on the way to Nintendo Switch, and it will soon be available through Steam, Valve’s game store. That is not all, since it was also announced that it will have cross-play.

All of these new features for Apex Legends will be available sometime in the fall.

In closing EA also announced that Apex Legends will have a new event. You can find out more about it by clicking here.

The Sims 4 and more games on Steam

Electronic Arts’ commitment to Steam and its community of PC gamers will not stop at Apex Legends. We say this since you are planning to release more of your games on the Steam game store.

So, starting today the Steam community will have the opportunity to buy and download games like The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, Dead Space 3, Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted, A Way Ouy and Need for Speed ​​Payback. Also, upcoming releases like FIFA 21, Madden 21, Star Wars Squadrons and Rocket Arena will be sold in this store.

Lots of games for Switch

If you are a fan of Electronic Arts and the only console you have a Nintendo Switch, at EA Play 2020 an interesting news was shared for you. What happens is that EA announced that it plans 7 releases for the hybrid console, which will arrive in the next 12 months.

Among the games that we know are on the way to Nintendo Switch in this period are Burnout Paradise, which will debut tomorrow and Apex Legends.

EA Originals wants to move you with new stories

EA Originals, the line with which Electronic Arts supports independent projects, also had space in Electronic Arts. There, 2 projects were announced that look interesting and promise a lot.

The first of them is It Takes Two, the new project by Hazelight and Josef Fares whom we know from Brothers: A Tale From Two Sons and A Way Out. It is an action adventure in which we will follow the story of a little girl who lives a tragic story due to the conflicts of her parents. What is striking is that Fares promises that he will combine the story with the game mechanics.

The second Original EA to be shown on the night was Lost in Random, a new project by Zoink Games. In it we will travel to a dark world in which everything is dictated by chance due to a magic die. Here you will control Even, a girl who meets a dice that allows her to change destiny.

Rocket Arena is EA’s new multiplayer offering

In the presentation, Electronic Arts also took the opportunity to show a new proposal that it will support. This is Rocket Arena, a multiplayer in which you must shoot your enemies to get them out of the game arena. This title will arrive in July on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will have cross-play.

Star Wars Squadrons shines in a new gameplay

The moment that most thrilled many at night was Star Wars Squadrons, the ship combat experience. Here we could see an extended gameplay that lets us see that gives us an idea of ​​how exciting this experience will be.

Do you want to see it? We present it to you below:

FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 were present at the event

EA Sports did not fail at EA Play Live 2020. In fact, it was at this event that we were able to take our first look at FIFA 21 and see more about Madden NFL 21. It should be mentioned that not much is known about both sports games, but we know that Both games will allow us to upgrade our copies to the next-gen console versions.

You can watch the preview of FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 below:

SKATE is back

The big news of the night was that SKATE is back. At the moment all we know is that the project is already under development, so we will have to wait for more details. However, the above will be enough to excite the players who had been crying out for the return of this iconic franchise.

And what excited you most about EA Play Live 2020? Tell us in the comments.

