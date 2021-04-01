SUMMARY-Weekly applications for unemployment benefits in the US rise more than expected

WASHINGTON, Apr 1 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new jobless claims surged more than expected last week, though the job market continues to gain traction as economic activity improves thanks to increased vaccinations and a massive fiscal stimulus.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits reached a seasonally adjusted 719,000 in the week ending March 27, according to the Labor Department.

This compares with 658,000 orders in the prior week, the lowest figure since mid-March 2020, when many states imposed mandatory lockdowns on non-essential businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections. .

Economists polled by Reuters had expected 680,000 orders last week.

The labor market appears to have returned to the right path after losing 306,000 jobs in December, thanks to the acceleration of the rate of inoculations, which is allowing the reopening of more businesses.

The White House’s massive $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief package is sending an additional $ 1,400 checks to qualified households and expanding the government safety net for the unemployed through Sept. 6, boosting consumer spending. .

A report released Thursday by the firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed that job cuts announced by US firms fell 11% in March to 30,603, the lowest figure since July 2018.

The improvement in the labor market was underlined by a Conference Board survey this week that showed its household employment measure rebounded in March after three consecutive months of declines.

However, the labor market is still far from full recovery. Jobless claims remain above the 665,000 peak hit during the Great Recession of 2007-09. In a healthy job market, applications typically range from 200,000 to 250,000.

Part of the increase in applications is due to fraud.

Still, the recent progress in the labor market is likely to be confirmed on Friday, when the government releases its long-awaited employment report for March. According to a Reuters poll of economists, nonfarm payrolls are likely to have risen 647,000 jobs last month, after rising 379,000 in February.

This would put some 8.8 million people out of employment below its February 2020 peak.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)