By Emma Farge and William James

GENEVA / LONDON, Mar 24 (.) – The United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, as the UK went into isolation and agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics. 2020.

However, China’s Hubei province, where the virus was first identified in December, said it will lift travel restrictions on people living in the region in the face of relief from the epidemic in the area.

On the economic front, business activity was collapsing from Australia and Japan to Western Europe at a record pace in March, a trend that the United States is expected to follow later in the day.

“The coronavirus outbreak represents a major external impact to the macro landscape, similar to a large-scale natural disaster,” said analysts at the BlackRock Investment Institute.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said in Geneva that there has been a “major acceleration” in coronavirus infections in the United States, a country that could become the new epicenter of the crisis.

Some state and local authorities have complained about the lack of coordinated federal action, ensuring that each territorial entity’s own action is forcing them to compete for supplies.

United States President Donald Trump acknowledged this difficulty in a tweet. “The global mask and ventilator market is insane. We are helping states get equipment, but it is not easy,” he wrote.

Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 377,000 in 194 countries and territories on Tuesday morning, according to a . count, with more than 16,500 deaths linked to the virus.

Of the 10 countries with the most cases, Italy has reported the highest mortality rate, around 10%, which reflects the aging of its population. This rate worldwide is around 4.3%.

The UK, which experts say could be two weeks behind Italy in the outbreak cycle, woke up on Tuesday with unprecedented restrictions on peacetime movement, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered its citizens to stay in House.

This Tuesday also confirmed the postponement to next year of the Tokyo Olympics, which should have been held between July 24 and August 9.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he agreed with the chairman of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, to postpone the Games in about a year.

“We asked President Bach to consider the postponement in about a year to make it possible for athletes to participate in the best conditions and to make the event safe for spectators,” said Abe.

“President Bach said he agreed 100%,” he added. “

(Additional report by Emma Farge, Stephanie Nebehay, Karolos Grohmann, Leika Kihara, Lusha Zhang and Huizhong Wu; written by Nick Macfie; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)