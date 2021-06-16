SUMMARY-US Retail Sales Fall in May; producer prices increase

WASHINGTON, Jun 15 (.) – US retail sales fell more than expected in May, and spending returned to services, as vaccines allowed Americans to travel and participate in activities that had been restricted by the pandemic. of COVID-19.

Retail sales fell 1.3% last month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, and April figures were revised up 0.9% after initially saying no changes. The forecast for May was for a decline of 0.8%.

During the pandemic, demand shifted to goods, such as electronics and motor vehicles, as millions of people worked from home, took online classes, and avoided public transportation.

Now, more than half of adults have been fully vaccinated, driving demand for travel, hotel accommodations, dining and entertainment, among other activities. Vaccines, trillions of government dollars, and historically low interest rates are fueling demand.

May’s drop in retail sales was also due to a decline in car dealership revenue, reflecting a tight supply of motor vehicles as a global shortage of semiconductors hampers production.

Excluding cars, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales fell 0.7% last month after a revised 0.4% decline in April.

The measure corresponds more closely to the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have fallen 1.5% in April.

Retail sales represent the goods component of consumer spending, and services such as healthcare, education, travel, and hotel accommodations make up the other part.

Goods represent 41% of consumer spending and services the rest. As such, consumer spending likely remained strong in the second quarter, driving economic growth.

Continue reading the story

In another report released Tuesday, the Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose 0.8% last month after rising 0.6% in April.

In the 12 months to May, the PPI accelerated 6.6%. That followed a 6.2% advance in April.

Economists had forecast that the PPI would rise 0.6% in May and 6.3% year-on-year.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)