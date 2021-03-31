SUMMARY-US Private Payroll Up in March: ADP

WASHINGTON, Mar 31 (Reuters) – Private employers in the United States increased hiring in March as more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, pushing the economy toward further reopening, which is expected to release in the coming months a strong demand contained.

Private payrolls increased by 517,000 jobs last month, ADP’s National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for February were revised up to show 176,000 jobs were created instead of the 117,000 initially reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated that payrolls would grow by 550,000 jobs in March.

The ADP report is developed in conjunction with Moody’s Analytics.

The report has a poor track record in predicting private payroll figures from the government employment report, which is more detailed and closely followed, due to differences in methodology. However, the increase in hiring in March is in line with a recent improvement in labor market conditions.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits has fallen to its lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. A report on Tuesday showed that a measure of family employment scored its biggest rebound in a year in March, after three consecutive months of declines.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 650,000 jobs in March, after increasing by 379,000 in February. The government is due to release the March employment report on Friday.

The increased rate of vaccination and the huge $ 1.9 trillion aid package from the White House due to the pandemic are propping up the job market and the broader economy.

But the surge in new infections could spoil the party. New COVID-19 cases in the United States grew 9% to more than 431,000 last week, the first time since January that cases have risen for two weeks in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Still, economists are hopeful that the job market has turned around after cutting jobs in December. The aid package approved this month is sending checks for $ 1,400 to eligible families and has extended the government’s safety net for the unemployed through Sept. 6.

The market expects that to boost consumer spending starting in March. Additionally, Americans have accumulated about $ 1.9 trillion in extra savings, which economists expect will boost consumer spending when the economy fully reopens this year and well into 2021, stimulating demand. by workers.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta chairman Raphael Bostic said Tuesday that “one million jobs a month could become the standard during the (boreal) summer.”

Moody’s Analytics estimates that job growth could average 414,000 jobs per month this year and 360,000 in 2021, bringing payrolls back to their pre-pandemic peak by the end of 2022. Employment is 9.5 million jobs below their February 2020 maximum.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)