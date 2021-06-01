SUMMARY-US manufacturing activity picks up in May, abundant shortage of raw materials and labor

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Jun 1 (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in May as stifled demand amid the reopening of the economy boosted orders, but unfinished work piled up on raw material shortages and labor.

The survey by the Institute of Management and Supply (ISM) published Tuesday found that companies and their suppliers “continue to have problems meeting the increasing levels of demand.”

It further noted that “record long lead times, large-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising raw material prices and difficulties in product transportation continue to affect all segments” of manufacturing.

According to the ISM, worker absenteeism and short-term shutdowns due to parts and personnel shortages continued to limit manufacturing growth potential.

“Strong demand is a good problem, but that demand is putting increasing pressure on manufacturers’ ability to keep up,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The ISM’s national industrial activity index rose to 61.2 last month from 60.7 in April, and from the 60.9 expected by economists. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing, which represents 11.9% of the country’s economy.

A shift in demand towards goods from services as the COVID-19 pandemic kept Americans at home strained supply chains, with the virus also affecting the workforce of manufacturers and suppliers, causing a shortage of raw materials in all industries.

More than half of adults in the United States are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing restrictions on companies to be lifted. That and a massive fiscal stimulus are driving demand across the economy, and there is no indication that supply bottlenecks are easing, even as demand returns to services.

Sixteen manufacturing industries, including furniture, machinery, transportation equipment, computer and electronic products, and electrical equipment, appliances and components, posted growth in May. Only printing and related support activities registered contraction.

The forward new orders subindex advanced to 67.0 from a reading of 64.3 in April and a measure of factory employment fell to a six-month low in May. According to the ISM, “an overwhelming majority” of companies are hiring or trying to hire, “and more than 50% of them express difficulty in doing so.”

The workforce is scarce despite the fact that nearly 10 million Americans are officially unemployed. Generous government-funded unemployment benefits, problems with childcare and fears of contracting the virus, as well as pensions related to the pandemic, have been blamed for keeping workers at home.

The lack of workers and the shortage of raw materials, caused a further increase in the backlog of jobs, with large delays in deliveries during May. The supplier delivery index rose to 78.8, the highest reading since April 1974 and followed at 75 in April.

