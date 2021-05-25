SUMMARY-US consumer confidence remains stable; housing sector with signs of fatigue

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US consumer confidence hovered around a 14-month high in May as optimism about the job outlook eased concerns about rising inflation and declining financial support from the government.

Although the Conference Board poll on Tuesday suggested that the pace of economic growth remained strong in the second quarter, the recovery from the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in February 2020, is bumpy.

The housing market, one of the most prominent, is showing signs of fatigue, with sales of new single-family homes falling in April amid a property shortage, which is driving prices to the fastest pace in more than 15 years.

The Conference Board said its consumer sentiment index fell to a reading of 117.2 this month from 117.5 in April, which was the highest level since February 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an advance to 119.2.

Starting in May, the Conference Board switched to an online poll from one by mail. The data from January to April was revised to reflect the results of the online survey. The drop reflected other confidence surveys, which were pressured by fears that rising inflation would erode consumers’ purchasing power.

Inflation accelerates as the reopening of the economy following coronavirus-related restrictions and massive fiscal stimulus unleash pent-up demand, which also faces supply constraints, leading to price increases for most goods .

The survey’s current status measure, based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to a reading of 144.3 from 131.9 last month. But the expectations index, based on consumers’ short-term prospects for income, business and labor market conditions, fell to 99.1 from 107.9 in April.

Continue reading the story

The so-called labor market differential from the Conference Board survey, derived from data on respondents’ opinions about whether jobs are plentiful or hard to come by, reached a reading of 34.6 in May from 21.6 in April.

This measure, which is closely correlated with the unemployment rate in the Labor Department’s employment report, is close to its peak of 38.3 in August 2019. The jump in the so-called labor market differential this month likely reflected the opening a record 8.1 million jobs.

In a separate report Tuesday, the Commerce Department said new home sales fell 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000 units in April. The March pace was revised down to 917,000 units from the 1,021 million units previously reported. Sales were up 48.3% year-on-year last month.

The new home market is being driven by a near record inventory of used homes. The pandemic has driven demand for spacious and more expensive accommodations as millions of Americans work from home and take classes remotely.

A third report showed that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose 13.2% year-on-year in March, the largest increase since December 2005, after advancing 12.0% in February.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Additional reporting by Evan Sully, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)