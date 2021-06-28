Summary, results and goals of Venezuela 0

06/28/2021 at 02:30 CEST

.

The Peruvian team ended this Sunday with the dreams of the Venezuelan in the Copa América, which has gone from less to more, by defeating her 0-1 in the fifth and last day of group B.

The elimination occurred in the La Vinotinto’s strongest match in this tournament.

The Peruvians, who finish second in the group, scored in their only play of clear danger and punished Venezuela in what has been their cross throughout the Copa América, the set pieces.

The return of the eight Venezuelan footballers who tested positive for covid-19 as soon as they landed in Brazil or the entry of Yeferson Soteldo in the second half after overcoming his injury was useless, the honor shown in the previous games evaporated as they progressed the minutes.

When jumping on the grass, Venezuela was much more solid on the pitch than in previous matches thanks to the incorporation of infected footballers and despite having Soteldo on the bench in the first half.

Despite lacking depth, La Vinotinto made several plays and kept the ball on his feet much more emphatically than in the previous three games and enjoyed his best chance in the 17th minute, when Jefferson Savarino launched a powerful shot that he goalkeeper Pedro Gallese cleared but did not save.

Forward Sergio Córdova, faster than his defenders, one of whom stumbled, dived into the plate with an empty goal but his header missed.

Peru, who was trying to send balls to their striker Gianluca Lapadula, very alone against his rivals, he suffered the injury in the 26th minute of his central Alexander Callens, who had to be replaced by Luis Abram.

With the score tied, and the news that came from the duel between Brazil and Ecuador – then with a partial local victory – that favored both teams, the first 45 minutes were over.

Nothing else to return from the locker room, Peru took advantage of Venezuela’s weak point, the set pieces, to open the bookmark.

Yosimar Yotún launched a corner kick in the 47th minute that bounced off two Venezuelan defenders before the ball arrived, tempered, at André Carrillo, only in the center of the small area, who only had to push the ball to the back of the nets .

Carrillo’s goal is the third from set pieces that Venezuela has conceded in this Copa América.

The entrance of Soteldo gave a new spirit to Venezuela, which looked for the Toronto FC star down the side in search of a tie.

However, La Vinotinto once again showed its weaknesses to score a goal and progressively faded until the game fell asleep definitively to close the duel with 0-1.

Thus, Venezuela is out, finishing fifth of five teams in its group with two points, while Peru is second with 7 points, only behind Brazil.

Venezuela: Wuilker Fariñez; Ronald Hernández, Nahuel Ferraresi, Luis Del Pino Mago, Mikel Villanueva; Roberto Rosales (m.69, Alexander González), Junior Moreno, Edson Castillo (m.69, Yeferson Soteldo), Cristian Cásseres (m.59, José Martínez); Jefferson Savarino (m.59, Rómulo Otero) and Sergio Córdova (m.78, Jan Hurtado).

Peru: Pedro Ortiz; Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens (m.26, Luis Abram), Miguel Trauco; Yosimar Yotún, Renato Tapia (m.73, Wilder Cartagena), Sergio Peña; André Carrillo (m.73, Raziel García), Christian Cueva (m.83, Alex Valera) and Gianluca Lapadula (m.83, Santiago Ormeño).

Goals: 1-0, m. 47: André Carrillo.

Referee: Argentine Patricio Loustau admonished Ronald Hernández from Venezuela.

Incidents: Meeting of the fifth day of Group B of the Copa América played at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, played without an audience due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.