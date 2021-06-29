Summary, results and goals of Uruguay 1

06/29/2021 at 05:59 CEST

.

With a new goal from Edinson Cavani, Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday and secured second place in group A of the Copa América, for which they will face Colombia in the quarterfinals. In an encounter with few goal situations, the penalty Launched by the forward at 21 minutes, it reached La Celeste to defeat a team that reserved several of its usual starters, but was once again firm in defense.

As against Bolivia, Uruguay came out to attack from the first minute and again it was Giorgian de Arrascaeta who took control of the team. Playing in a city he knows very well, the Brazilian Flamengo midfielder came close to scoring twice before ten minutes of play. A shot that hit the net on the side that does not add up and another that caressed the right post were the first approaches of Celeste, which did not take long to open the score.

At 21 minutes, after Nahitan Nández was knocked down in the area, Cavani converted the penalty into a goal and put Uruguay 1-0 up. Driven by that goal, the team led by Óscar Washington Tabárez was close to second after a magnificent play by Nicolás de la Cruz that Omar Alderete stopped on the line.

On the other side, while trying to get the ball, Paraguay received very bad news. After 30 minutes, midfielder Miguel Almirón was injured and had to be replaced. The coach, Eduardo Berizzo, bet on Óscar Romero, who joined in the attack on his brother Ángel.

Despite the change, the visiting team failed to get close to goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and the first half went with a victory for Uruguay by the slightest difference.

At the beginning of the second, Tabárez sent Sebastián Coates to the field and gave captain Diego Godín rest, who reached the 145 games played with Celeste. Later he put Cavani to rest, who was replaced by Luis Suárez, the team’s historic goalscorer.

Paraguay also made changes, although at no time was it able to create dangerous plays. Two free throws made by Suárez and another shot from number 9 were the clearest opportunities Uruguay generated, while Albirroja only came close to scoring through Héctor David Martínez. That of the defender of the Argentine River Plate was the last risky play that had an entertaining match that ended with a Celeste victory.

With that victory, Uruguay finished in second place in its area and met Colombia on July 3 in Brasilia. Paraguay, meanwhile, will play the day before against Peru in Goiania. The remaining matches in the quarterfinals will be Argentina-Ecuador and Brazil-Chile.