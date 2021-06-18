Summary, results and goals of Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia of the European Championship

06/17/2021 at 5:19 PM CEST

.

The Ukraine team defeated a fierce North Macedonia with some problems (2-1) this Thursday in Bucharest to add their first three points and get fully into the fight in group C for the pass to the second round of the European Championship.

UKR

MKD

Ukraine

Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko (Sydorchuk, 78 ‘), Zinchenko, Stepanenko; Yarmolenko (Tsygankov, 70 ‘), Malinovskyi (Sobol, 92’) and Yaremchuk (Besedin, 70 ‘).

North macedonia

Dimitrievski; Alioski, Musliu, Velkovski (Trickovski, m.85), Ristovski, Nikolov (Trajkovski, 46 ‘); Spirovski (Churlinov, 46 ‘), Ademi (Ristevski, 85’), Bardhi (Avramovski, 77 ‘); Elmas and Pandev.

Goals

1-0 M.29: Yarmolenko; 2-0 M.34: Yaremchuk; 2-1 M.57: Alioski.

Referee

Fernando Andrés Rapallini (Argentina). TA: Shaparenko (42 ‘) / Velkovski (59’) and Avramovski (83 ‘).

Stadium

Bucharest National Stadium. About 13,000 spectators.

Under the sun of Bucharest and with the heat of their fans, who despite being a minority made more noise than the rival, North Macedonia jumped onto the pitch wanting to fight for possession of the ball and surprise the Ukrainian defenders.

The game, however, complied with the script planned in its first half, with the selection of Andrei Shevchenko controlling the ball and reaching the North Macedonia area with some ease, which was outmatched at all times.

Unlike in their duel against Austria, North Macedonia was less robust in defense and the Ukrainian internships on the wings were a constant, with Yaremchuk Y Yarmolenko very active gaining back on their markers.

From the feet of the latter came the first goal of the game and, after saving Dimitrievski heads-up, the Ukrainian forward redeemed himself on the back corner kick, finishing almost at pleasure from the small area on a poorly defended play.

With North Macedonia knocked out and with no room for reaction, Yaremchuk made it 2-0 on the scoreboard just 5 minutes later after receiving a great pass from Yarmolenko that left him alone before the goal, which he beat with a low shot at the near post.

Those of Angelovski They tried to take advantage of the euphoria of their rivals to surprise with a great breakthrough by veteran Pandev, who, despite crashing the first ball that touched the bottom of the net, saw his goal being canceled for offside.

After a necessary rest, Macedonia, who until then had been apathetic and without ideas, did not lower their arms and returned to the field with their batteries charged.

Ademi, first and Trajkovski, two minutes later, they were close to scoring, but both times they ran into an Imperial Bushchan under the goal.

The rejection of this second shot fell at the feet of Pandev, which was rammed by Karavaev within the area, causing the Argentine Rapallini, the first CONMEBOL official to officiate a Eurocup match, will indicate the maximum penalty.

Despite missing his shot from 11 meters, the rebound ended at the feet of Ezgjan Alioski, which made it 2-1 on the scoreboard in the 57th minute of the game.

With both, the dynamics of the match changed completely, with Ukraine waiting patiently in defense, as it already did against the Netherlands, and North Macedonia controlling possession.

Even so, the difference in level was still palpable and Ukraine proved capable of reaching the area with very few passes, as in a good combination from the left wing that Tsygankov sent away from the rival goal. 10 minutes before the final whistle, the referee, after VAR supervision, again awarded a penalty, in this case in favor of Ukraine for a hand of Avramovski.

Everything seemed expensive to those of Shevchenko, but Dimitrievski he stopped the shot with authority and gave hope to his team heading into the final minutes.

North Macedonia, pushed by their fans, tried until the last moment, but fatigue played against them and they did not have any other chance to tie the game and stay alive on the last day of competition.