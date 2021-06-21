Summary, results and goals of Switzerland (3-1) Turkey of Eurocopa.

06/20/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

Joel gadea

Switzerland will have to wait but, your homework is done. The Turkey that aimed so much before starting the Euro Cup was not a rival and leaves the tournament empty, with a poor background of zero points and only one goal to its credit.

SUI

TUR

Swiss

Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez; Freuler, Shaqiri (Vargas, 75 ‘), Xhaka; Widmer, Zuber (Benito, 85 ‘), Seferovic (Gavranovic, 75’); Embolo (Mehmedi, 85 ‘).

Turkey

Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Söyüncü, Muldur; Ünder (Karaman, 80 ‘), Tufan (Yokuslu, 63’), Ayhan (Yazici, 63 ‘), Kahveci (Kökçü, 80’), Calhanoglu; Yilmaz.

Goals

1-0 M. 6 Seferovic. 2-0 M. 26 Shaqiri. 2-1 M. 62 Khaveci. 3-1 M. 68 Shaqiri.

Referee

Slavko Vincic (Slovenia). TA: Xhaka (77 ‘) / Calhanoglu (70’), Celik (74 ‘).

Stadium

Baku Olympic. 34,000 viewers.

The Swiss festival started early, with a Zuber unleashed on the pass and a Seferovic accurate in definition. The ex of the Real Sociedad opened the can with a powerful cross shot from the balcony of the area that already foreshadowed that the afternoon in Baku was going to be hard for the Ottoman team.

Huge Shaqiri

Every four years, Shaqiri He is used to delighting us with an exhibition in a great tournament and, this time, the Liverpool winger was not going to fail either. Before the half hour of the game, the player of Albanian-Kosovar origin, hooked a ball on the crescent that was remotely directed to the squad of Cakir. The assistance, how could it be otherwise, was given Zuber. 2-0 in less than half an hour for the Swiss, a result that meant too much punishment for a Turkey that was trying hard but was not successful in attack.

However, the hosts of Senol Günes, motivated to save the pride of a country that expected more from its emerging national team. Was going to be Khaveci who would stick his face out for the Ottomans, with a left foot against which Sommer he could only be the best spectator. The Turkish ball stayed in the Swiss goal squad to become Turkey’s first and only goal in this European Championship.

Despite the goal, Switzerland continued to command and, with the match broken, they were able to draw more blood on the back of a diminished Turkish defense. Given this, Zuber he dressed again as an assistant to launch Shaqiri in a counterattack of book and, that of Liverpool, shot the Ottoman goalkeeper. Since Rui Costa in 2000 nobody gave three assists in a Eurocopa game.

With 3-1 the end was reached, Switzerland only has to wait. Her 4 points and her scoring record of -1 support her as one of the candidates to get into the round of 16 despite being third in the group, but she still has to wait for the resolution of the other five remaining. For its part, Turkey goes empty in a disappointing tournament.