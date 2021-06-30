Summary, results and goals of Sweden (1-2) Ukraine in Eurocup.

06/29/2021 at 11:54 PM CEST

Joel gadea

The round of 16 of the Eurocup had another epic night in store for us at the end. Ukraine left Sweden out in the 120th minute after a very close game, marked by stoppages and rough play in the final stretch.

Sweden

Olsen; Lustig (Krafth, 83 ‘), Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson (Bengtsson, 83’); Larsson (Claesson, 96 ‘), Olsson (Helander, 101’), Ekdal, Forsberg; Kulusevski (Quaison, 96 ‘); Isak (Berg, 96 ‘).

Ukraine

Bushchan; Zabarnyi, Krystov, Matviyenko; Karavaev; Sydorchuk (Bezus, 117 ‘), Stepanenko (Makarenko, 95’), Shaparenko (Malinovskyi, 60 ‘), Zinchenko; Yarmolenko (Dovbyk, 105 ‘), Yaremchuk (Besedin, 90’) (Tsygankov, 101 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 27 Zinchenko. 1-1 M. 43 Forsberg. 1-2 M. 120 Dovbyk.

Referee

Daniele Orsato (Italy). TA: Kulusevski (69 ‘), Forsberg (85’) / Yarmolenko (79 ‘). TR: Danielson (99 ‘).

Stadium

Hampden Park. 16,830 spectators.

The Swedish Bermuda Triangle, formed by Isak, Forsberg Y Kulusevski, undetectable for the Ukrainian rear, began attacking with flashes, with chances for all three, but without the final success. It was Juventus who, little by little, was throwing the Swedish team behind him, in captain general mode, to solve the unknowns posed by the new Ukrainian scheme.

With three at the bottom of the start, Shevchenko He found the key to attack the spaces and close them behind. If the Swedish trio proposed but did not have the final success, the quality of Ukraine opened the ban on the goal. It was in a change of front from Shaparenko what Yarmoleko controlled to serve an extraordinary pass with the outside and that Zinchenko top it off early and fold Olsen’s mitten.

Sweden had to take command, with Forsberg as a banner. The northern European team was unsuccessful until Leipzig hit a powerful shot from the edge that touched Zabarnyi to mislead Bushchan and become the Swedish draw. On the brink of break, everything started over from scratch.

The goal of his life

The magic of Forsberg, who crashed twice against the stick, to unbalance the game. Ukraine also had its own, but suffered the same fate as a failed Sweden. Without the excitement of Monday, the game went to extra time with great equality. until Danielson was in charge of adding spice to the game, when he saw the direct red for an entry on Besedin.

From there to the end, the Ukrainian pediment on the Swedish wall was making a dent until the unexpected hero appeared. Dovbyk, with a shot on the horn, which made crazy, with the goal of his life, an entire country that is among the eight best in Europe for the first time in its football history. Although your technician, Andrei Shevchenko, one day he would be the best player in the world.