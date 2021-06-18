Summary, results and goals of Sweden 1-0 Slovakia of Eurocopa.

06/18/2021

Act. At 17:30 CEST

.

A great second part of Alexandr Isak allowed Sweden to defeat the dense Slovak defense (1-0), which only yielded from the penalty spot with a quarter of an hour remaining. The Real Sociedad striker drove the rival defense crazy and fell in love with the fans in the second 45 minutes after a grotesque first part of both teams in which the fear of losing could beat the desire to win.

SUE

ESL

Sweden

Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson (Bengtsson, min.88); Sebastian Larsson, Ekdal (Svensson, 88 ‘), Olsson (Claesson, 64’), Forsberg (Krafth, 93 ‘); Isak and Berg (Quaison, 64 ‘).

Slovakia

Dubravka; Pekarik (Haraslin, 65 ‘), Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan (Hancko, 84’); Kucka, Koscelnik, Hrosovsky (Duris, min.84), Mak (Weiss, 77 ‘); Hamsik (Benes, 77 ‘) and Duda.

Goal

1-0 M. 77 Forsberg, from a penalty.

Referee

Daniel Siebert (Germany). TA: Olsson (23 ‘), Dubravka (76’), Duda (80 ‘) and Weiss (87’)

Stadium

Gazprom Arena. 16,000 viewers.

With four points, the Scandinavians have one foot in the round of 16, while the Central Europeans will have to gamble on the last day against Spain, which hosts Poland in Seville this Saturday in Group E.

Despite criticism for the lack of ambition in the first game, Sweden repeated the same eleven that drew goalless against Spain. Meanwhile, the Slovaks gave rest to two of the midfielders who defeated Poland on the first day in an attempt not to reduce the pressure one iota.

From the beginning, the Swedes owned the ball. Meanwhile, the eleven Slovak players waited on their field. As the coach had advanced, Janne Anderson, the Scandinavians advanced lines, but did not take excessive risks for fear of rival counterattacks. The Slovak defense prevailed over the Swedish attackers.

Isak he tried, but no balls came to him. Olsson I was pushing, but without ideas. Alone Forsberg, on 10 Leipzig, seemed capable of pulling something out of his hat. Where is Ibrahimovic? Swedish fans would wonder.

Within half an hour, the Slovaks decided to try their luck. Now it was their turn to advance lines. But they never got to disturb Olsen, the hero of the match against the Spanish.

Hamsik he was too guarded. He came down to receive. On a couple of occasions he tried to surprise with 30-meter passes. At the edge of the break, he had a free shot on the moon from the large area, but he shot too high. Seeing is believing. Not a single chance to score in 45 minutes. This game was not worth a nap.

The second part started with a good shot from Doubt. On the Swedish side, the fans only woke up from their lethargy when the ball reached the boots of the Real Sociedad striker.

The Slovaks got tired of waiting. They seemed determined to go for the match. A) Yes, Olsen He saved his team with a great save from a point-blank shot, but the play was canceled for offside.

He replied a couple of minutes later Dubravka with a prodigious hand headed by Augustinsson after a cross from the right by a tireless Larsson.

The game was open. It was time to Isak. The Real Sociedad attacker lifted the public from their seats by starring in a Maradonian play. He ran, faced, dribbled and shot. Only the mitten of the Slovakian goalkeeper prevented the goal.

His recital did not stop there. Shortly after, he gave a goal pass to Quaison, who touched the ball before being knocked down by the goalkeeper. Penalty that transformed Forsberg to the left of Dubravka. (min.77) He was able to crown his great afternoon five minutes later, but after a great race he sinned from excess of individualism.

The Slovaks desperately tried to draw. Dubravka joined them at the exit from a corner, but they paid dearly for their racanería. The last day will dictate sentence in group E.