Summary, results and goals of Portugal 2-4 Germany in Eurocup

06/19/2021

On at 20:53 CEST

Roger Payró

Great game in capital letters the one that Portugal and Germany left us at the Allianz Arena. Especially because of the merits of those from Löw, who came from falling in their debut against France and everything that was not winning greatly complicated their ticket to the eighth of the European Championship. In the midst of that need the unexpected figure of Robin Gosens emerged. Atalanta’s left-handed winger was a dagger and carried much of the German danger. A goal and an assist was his baggage in a very open match in which logic finally prevailed. Tough defeat for the defending champion to a recent world champion who has not yet said her last word.

Portugal

Rui Patricio; Semedo, Rúben Días, Pepe, Guerreiro; William Carvalho (Rafa Silva, 58 ‘), Danilo; Bernardo Silva (Renato Sanches, 46 ‘), Bruno Fernandes (Moutinho, 64’), Diogo Jota (André Silva, 83 ‘); Crisitano Ronaldo.

Germany

Neuer; Ginter, Hummels (Emre Can, 63 ‘), Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündogan (Süle, 73 ‘), Kroos, Gosens (Halstenberg, 62’); Havertz (Goretzka, 73 ‘), Müller; and Gnabry (Sané, 87 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 15 Cristiano Ronaldo. 1-1 M. 35 Rúben Dias (on pp). 1-2 M. 39 Guerreiro (on pp). 1-3 M. 51 Havertz. 1-4 M. 60 Gosens. 2-4 M. 67 Jota.

Referee

Anthony Taylor (England). TA: Havertz (66 ‘), Ginter (77’).

Incidents

Allianz Arena. 13,000 viewers.

The start of the Löw was an outrage. Gosens himself scored a great goal in minute 5, annulled because Gnabry tried to catch the ball before and he was offside. Rui Patricio immediately aborted a shot from Havertz but in the middle of the German siege the Portuguese hope arrived. Against the book directed by Bernardo Silva, who put it on Jota and the Liverpool man temporized so that Cristiano Ronaldo only had to push it. The Juve forward started the play by clearing a corner against and continues to collect targets.

The ‘Mannschaft’ was not daunted, and they insisted until they found the prize. After a new stretch of alternate occasions, Kimmich assisted Gosens and his center-kick diverted him inward Rúben Dias. If he didn’t put it in, Havertz did. Not even five minutes passed that the play was repeated, but on the right side. It was started by Gosens, Müller crossed to the far post and Kimmich put it in the heart of the area. This time Guerreiro was the author of the goal on his own. Gnabry lurked behind. Little to reproach the two own goals.

Havertz and Gosens were able to extend distances against a combined Fernando Santos who left their luck at the mercy of the counterattacks. GnabryAfter making Pepe dizzy, he collided with Rui Patricio in the last of the first act.

It was to be expected, but there was no truce after the break. On this occasion those of Löw did not forgive. Great choral play at increased speed so that Gosens will finish it by putting Havertz in the mouth of goal, that this time the goal could be scored. After 60 minutes of insistence, the omnipresent Gosens finally managed to pierce the goal of Rui Patricio.

Kimmich, probably the other great name of the duel, focused with tension at the far post so that the lane of the ‘Dea’ sentenced. Goal and change. Löw didn’t want to risk it after having some discomfort in his right thigh. The 1-4 did not undermine the morale of Portugal, which in the equator of the second half shortened distances.

Only Cristiano believed in a lack of Moutinho that was lost in the background and a ‘warm’ from CR7 enabled Jota, who holed almost on the line in the presence of Rüdiger. The Portuguese believed in a miracle and they would have done it even more if a blow from Renato Sanches in 78 ‘had not crashed into the wood.

That was the last great occasion for Fernando Santos’ men, who also got rid of the ‘little hand’ in a fight that Goretzka did Juan Palomo and his shot was licking the crossbar. Germany, in an exercise of strength and pride, proved to be still very much alive. Let no one ‘Gosens’ rule it out.