Summary, results and goals of Peru 3 (4)

07/03/2021 at 4:55 AM CEST

. / Goiania

Selection of Peru qualified this Friday to the semifinals of the America Cup for the fourth time in the last five editions at beat Paraguay in a penalty shootout 4-3 in the stadium of the Brazilian city of Goiania after having equaled 3-3 in regulatory time. It was a game played with clenched teeth, full of momentum and with many moments of good football. The Peruvians were left with the classification thanks to an accurate shot from winger Miguel Trauco after the Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese saved a maximum penalty to the Paraguayan Alberto Espínola.

In the round of penalties the Paraguayans Ángel Romero, Junior Alonso and Robert Piris scored, and Hétor Martínez, Braian Zamudio and the aforementioned Espínola failed. For Peru, Gianluca Lapadula, Yoshimar Yotún, Renato Tapia and Miguel Trauco scored, and Santiago Ormeño and Christian Cueva missed.

During the game, Peru’s goals came through the Italian-Peruvian Lapadula, at 21 and 40 minutes, and from the midfielder Yotun, at 80, while in Paraguay the figures matched Gomez, at 11, Alonso, at 54, and Avalos, at 90.

On the ground of the Pedro Ludovico Olympic Stadium, in Goiania, Peru showed its best minutes of the Copa América against a fierce Paraguay, which was always in front and fought for a better result, even when he stayed with ten players for the expulsion of Gómez at the end of the first half.

Paraguay opened the score in the 11th minute, after a corner kick headed by Martínez was blocked by Gallese and the loose ball was pushed off by a forehand from Gómez over the goal line. The Paraguayans could well increase the count at 17 minutes, with a powerful shot from Arzamendia that went wide, although Peru took the first warning the next minute when goalkeeper Silva managed to deflect a powerful shot with his fingertips. sent from the edge of the area by Peña. However, in the 21st ‘Bambino’ Lapadula appeared for the first time to add a low center sent from the right by Carrillo, who had surpassed Cardozo based on skill.

After the draw, a struggle was maintained between the offensive momentum of the Paraguayans and the technical ability of the Peruvians, which was only broken in the 40th minute, when Lapadula again sent a powerful shot from the left after receiving a deep pass from Yotún later of an excellent play of skill from Carrillo.

During the additional two minutes, Uruguayan referee Ostojich showed a second yellow card to defender Gómez, after a foul on Lapadula.

With the pulsations at the top, the Paraguayans went into the second half at full speed to seek equality and made them forget their numerical inferiority until they tied again at 54, with a shot from Junior Alonso after another corner kick. The goal took Peru to the front, with a touch game between Cueva and Carrillo, while the entrance of the Mexican-Peruvian Santiago Ormeño boosted the offense alongside Lapadula. In this way, the imbalance for Peru reached 80 minutes, when midfielder Yoshimar Yotún sent a powerful shot that hit a Paraguayan defender and dislodged goalkeeper Silva.

At 85, both teams were left with ten players after the referee sent André Carrillo off after committing a foul on a hotly contested ball in midfield. This expulsion was a shock for Paraguay, which went to the front and achieved a heroic draw at 90, with a shot from Gabriel Ávalos almost on the edge of the goal line.

With the result of 4-3 on penalties, Peru will play one of the semifinals of the 47 Copa América with Brazil, which eliminated Chile.