Summary, results and goals of France 3

06/28/2021 at 11:52 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Never has a Monday tasted so good. Blessed football and blessed Eurocup. In case the great match between Croatia and Spain was little to someone, the one who decided who was going to face Luis Enrique’s men in the quarterfinals did not disappoint. France and Switzerland gave the umpteenth ode to football in a meeting full of script changes which ended up being decided on penalties after 3-3 at the end of regulation time. Mbappé missed the last pitch of the batch and the Helvetians took the batch.

FRA

SUI

France

Lloris; Varane, Lenglet (Coman, 46 ‘(Thuram, 111’)), Kimpembe; Pavard, Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann (Sissoko, 88 ‘); Benzema (Giroud, 94 ‘) and Mbappé.

Swiss

Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez (Mehmedi, 87 ‘); Widmer (Mbabu, 73 ‘), Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber (Fassnacht, 79’); Shaqiri (Gavranovic, 73 ‘); Embolo (Vargas, 79 ‘) and Seferovic (Schär, 97’).

Goals

0-1 M 15 Seferovic. 1-1 M. 57 Benzema. 2-1 M. 59 Benzema. 3-1 M. 75 Pogba. 3-2 M. 81 Seferovic. 3-3 M. 90 Gavranovic. On penalties 4-5.

Referee

Fernando Rapallini. TA: Varane (30 ‘), COman (88’), Pavard (91 ‘) / Elvedi (32’), Ricardo Rodríguez (62 ‘), Xhaka (76’), Akanji (108 ‘).

Incidents

Nationala Arena. 23,894 spectators.

Switzerland looked from you to you at the reigning world champion. Vladimir Petkovic’s side shook off the criticism it had received until the last day of the group stage, where Turkey’s 3-1 catapulted it to the last 16. Zuber, with a hat-trick of assists, he was one of the figures of the duel. The Eintracht Frankfur footballert brought the state of grace from Baku to Bucharest and from his boots the 0-1 center was born. He scored it with his head Seferovic, who won the duel against an excessively soft Lenglet that it could not defend worse the lateral shipment.

The Barça center-back was the great novelty of the Deschamps eleven, which He came out with three centrals and Rabiot as a left-handed winger before Digne’s absences due to injury and with Lucas Hernández on the bench without being 100%. Koundé also caused loss. The reverse left the French team touched, which hardly created danger in Sommer’s goal. A shoe from Rabiot was the highlight.

Deschamps was forced to touch up his team and Lenglet was the one sacrificed. Coman entered the green and went from 3-4-1-2 to a 4-4-2 with Rabiot as a winger. It was the antidote to deactivate a Switzerland that had arrived with an advantage at halftime and that had it in his hand to get the pass back on track. But failing at this stage of the tournament pays dearly.

Seferovic was unable to hit a pass from Embolo well at the goal but the big chance came from eleven meters after Pavard knocked Zuber down over the line. Lloris, an expert on penalties but who had recently forgotten how to stop them, recovered his memory at the best moment. Firm hand down to the disappointment of Ricardo Rodríguez. He did not stop a maximum penalty with France since 2012.

Gallic reaction

Spurred on by their goalkeeper’s save, the ‘roosters’ woke up and showed everything they hadn’t been able to throughout the game. Even throughout the Eurocup. A few centimeters separated Mbappé from the tie that Benzema would end up pointing to. The PSG player leaked a ball that the cat caught as best he could before poking Sommer.

The best version of France was on and it didn’t go out until 3-1. Griezmann threw a wall with Mbappé but Sommer was able to avoid the picadita this time, although Benzema hunted the rejection with his head and culminated the comeback. The icing on the cake seemed to be put by Pogba, who directed a shot at the squad from the front. He celebrated the goal with a little dance with Kimpembe. His face fifteen minutes later was different.

Helvetian frenzy

And it is that in the last quarter of an hour Switzerland was reborn. In 81 ‘Seferovic scored the double with another great header to the center of Mbabu, who had come out for refreshment, and Gavranovic, another of Petkovic’s changes, unleashed the Swiss frenzy. Xhaka He filtered a magnificent pass that Dinamo Zagreb’s did even better by sitting Kimpembe and adjusting his shot to the right of Lloris. This great game deserved an extension.

The overtime was close to not coming if Mehmedi he would have controlled another great ball from Xhaka better when he was alone against Lloris or if Coman would not have crashed a great shot on the crossbar in the last of the discount. The extension continued being a course of occasions, where the forces began to be scarce. Starting with Benzema, replaced by Giroud.

Sommer he cleared the clearest at the feet of Pavard and Mbappé had a pair in which he did not hit the shot. France finished the 120 minutes better and the Swiss goalkeeper made one last flight to avoid Giroud’s 4-3 and send the game to penalties. The batch, almost perfect, Mbappé spoiled it. Sommer guessed the final launch and goes from this European Championship to zero. Swiss prowess.