Summary, results and goals of England 2-1 Denmark of the European Championship

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 00:46 CEST

Roger Payró

Equalizing the semifinals of the 1996 Euro Cup was not worth it to England. The ‘Three Lions’ had and are hungry for a title and they had to work hard to end heroic Denmark, who can go home with their heads held high. He needed extra time to reach the final, his first ever in the tournament. There Italy awaits you. The ‘It’s coming home’ is just one step away from changing the gerund for the participle. Kane and Sterling, the heroes who erased Damsgaard’s goal, although not without controversy.

ING

DIN

England

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice (Henderson, 95 ‘); Saka (Grealish, 69 ‘(Trippier, 106’)), Mount (Foden, 95 ‘), Sterling; and Kane.

Denmark

Schmeichel; Christensen (Andersen, 79 ‘), Kjaer, Vestergaard (Wind, 105’); Larsen (Wass, 67 ‘), Höjbjerg, Delaney (Jensen, 88’), Maehle; Braithwaite, Dolberg (Norgaard, 67 ‘) and Damsgaard (Poulsen, 67’).

Goals

0-1 M. 30 Damsgaard. 1-1 M. 39 Kjaer (on pp). 2-1 M. 104 Kane.

Referee

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands). TA: Maguire (49 ‘) / Wass (72’).

Incidents

Wembley. 60,000 viewers.

Gareth Southgate, executioner in the fateful edition of 25 years ago, arranged the eleven that everyone expected. The only question was whether he would continue with Sancho and I would have Saka again, his option A, who was already recovered from his discomfort. He pulled the Arsenal player and it did not go wrong, although it was his counterpart on the left-handed side who had the most prominence during the first quarter of an hour.

Sterling was constantly wanted and gave quite a sense of danger against a Denmark that defended itself tooth and nail and came out alive from the initial harassment. Höjbjerg and Damsgaard advised Pickford that they were not in London for tourism, although the Sampdoria attacker left behind a true work of art. And it is that only a goal could end the stratospheric record without fitting England. Since March nobody beat the team of the rose and 691 minutes later Damsgaard made a free kick from 25 meters straight to the bottom of the meshes.

“The blow comes on time,” they thought at Wembley. There was an hour of play left and the ‘Three Lions’ activated the feline mode again. Sterling looked for the free-kick reply and immediately shot the doll in front of a Schmeichel who began to heat up. The goal, yes, could do little in the tie. Kane leaked a great ball for Saka, whose kill pass got into Kjaer’s own. Sterling was already behind to push him. Key goal before the holiday.

In the resumption Pickford took a shot at Dolberg, although he was in órsai, and Schmeichel ‘got stung’. Magnificent stretch of the Leicester goalkeeper to deny the goal to a plastic header from Maguire. They know each other well from their time at the King Power. Southgate’s men were up gear but the duel was frozen for a few minutes, until Kasper Hjulmand made a triple change to refresh his legs.

English siege

Denmark arrived more just in strength to the semi and in the last minutes it was noticed. Braithwaite He tried to give air as he could in an attack but the English siege was meridian. However, the danger was not translated into clear occasions. A center-kick from Mount and a header from Maguire, which has a magnet on the top, did not serve to prevent the seventh overtime of this Eurocup.

There Denmark lengthened its suffering. I waited for him half an hour more while the ‘Three Lions’ were hungry. Schmeichel took a cross shot from Kane and Maguire, Grealish and Sterling racked up shots in no time. The one from City, as usual in the tournament, became key to tip the balance.

In 102 ‘a category slalom was scored and within the area between Maehle and Jensen they knocked him down. The ‘sandwich’ was evident although the very very slight contact. The VAR did not change the decision to Danny Makkelie and Harry Kane, not without suspense, scored the qualifying goal. Schmeichel stopped the penalty but the rejection was holed by the English ‘9’ himself. There are already 10 goals for him in the final stages of the World Cup or Euro Cups, equaling Gary Lineker in the top-1. There is nothing.

Southgate shielded himself by Trippier by Grealish, who had come out of refreshment, although the second part of the extension did not change the sign of the result. Braithwaite tried, with no luck. Honors for Denmark.