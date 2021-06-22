Summary, results and goals of Croatia

06/22/2021 at 11:17 PM CEST

Joel gadea

The great nights are those that the stars shine in the sky and, today, Luka modric it shone again in style. The Real Madrid player turned his back on his team and, faced with a surrendered Hampden Park and enraged Scotland, he managed to save Croatia’s pride to seal the Balkans’ pass to the round of 16.

CRO

ESC

Croatia

Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Lovren, Gvardiol (Barisic, 70 ‘); Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic (Ivanusec, 76 ‘), Petkovic (Kramaric, 70’), Perisic (Rebic, 80 ‘).

Scotland

Marshall; McTominay, Hanley (McKenna, 33 ‘), Tierney; O’Donell (Patterson, 83 ‘), McGinn, Armstrong (Fraser, 70’), McGregor; Robertson; Che Adams (Nisbet, 83 ‘), Dykes.

Goals

1-0 M. 17 Vlasic. 1-1 M. 42 McGregor. 2-1 M. 62 Modric. 3-1 M. 79 Perisic.

Referee

Fernando Rapallini (Argentina). TA: Lovren (26 ‘) / McKenna (34’).

Stadium

Hampden Park. 16,830 spectators.

The ‘Tartan Army’ started as a shot, but its arrivals lacked finesse and accuracy and the Scottish gasoline was not eternal. When the British team began to slow down, the experienced Croatia took advantage of it to open the can with a bit of Vlasic, who caught a head butt of Perisic in the Scottish area.

The Scots would not lower their arms, full of pride and lifted by a dedicated stand. As a result of it, Mcgregor ended a bizarre play from the edge, with a strong and low shot that drove Hampden crazy. It was no wonder, it was Scotland’s first goal in a European Championship since 1996.

Luka’s class

As the match entered the decisive phase, Modric’s infinite talent emerged. He took the frying pan by the handle and began to rule on the green. First, he unbalanced the balance with a beautiful outdoor shot that kissed the Scottish squad to put the world runner-up ahead.

The goal of the madridista sank Scotland, which did not give more of itself but would not give up in its efforts to find the rival frame. The block of ice to the local fans would put it Ivan perisic, to the attendance of the everlasting Luka, with a comb out of a corner kick. Too much punishment for a British team that has sinned, throughout the tournament, of missing a goal, but who kept their hopes alive after the draw at Wembley.

However, the great nights are the territory of the stars and Modric he knew it from the first moment. When Croatia’s future looked worse, their leader emerged to carry them into the round of 16 as second in the group. The Balkans, with their homework done, already know that they will face second in the E group, where Spain can finish in that position, like Sweden, Poland and Slovakia.