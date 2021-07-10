Summary, results and goals of Colombia 3

07/10/2021 at 05:26 CEST

The selection colombian, in a magical night of the attacker Luis Diaz, who scored two goals, surpassed in the epilogue of the match played in Brasilia by 3-2 to Peru and took third place in the Copa América this Friday. The scoring was opened by Yoshimar Yotún, at 45 minutes, and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, with a free kick, equalized at 49. The second goal was scored by Díaz at minute 66 and the tie was converted by Gianluca Lapadula in 82. victory was made again by the Portuguese Porto striker at 94, and with that goal he reached Lionel Messi with four in the lead of the scorers.

Both the Colombian coach, Reinaldo Rueda, and the Peruvian coach, the Argentine Ricardo Gareca, maintained the same starting base and made few variations for the farewell match of both teams.

At minute 23, Peru lost Renato Tapia due to injury, player of the Spanish Celta de Vigo. After the widespread yawn in the first half hour, Peru took the reins and Sergio Peña and incisors Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula put their foot on the accelerator. Before the break, after a ‘hat’ by Peña on Gustavo Cuéllar, Cueva gained speed and enabled Yotun, who smoothly beat goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

The tie came well at the beginning of the second half with an impeccable free kick from Square after a foul on the edge of the area by Alexánder Callens on Stefan Medina. Three minutes later, Cuadrado enabled Díaz, who in a spectacular volley demanded the Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Peru was about to score, in the 57th minute, with Lapadula, who smashed his shot off the crossbar. The 2-1 came in the 66th minute on a serve from goalkeeper Vargas that turned into a counterattack and that Díaz capitalized with elegance, scoring his third goal in the tournament.

In the final minutes Peru tried to find a tie and in a corner kick served by reserve Raziel García, Lapadula He headed between the tall Colombian defenders and declared it 2-2.

But Díaz did not want to go to penalties and scored the winning goal for Colombia in the 94th minute. In a play started by Díaz himself, which he combined with recently entered Luis Muriel, from the Italian Atalanta, who enabled him with a luxurious high heel pass for Díaz to shoot from medium distance and leave Gallese without the possibility of defense. With the two goals of this Friday, Díaz reached 4 and equaled the Argentine Lionel Messi in the scorers’ table.

The Copa América title will be disputed this Saturday at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the teams of Brazil, which defend the conquest obtained in 2019, and Argentina, of the star Messi, who are looking for their first champion trophy with the Albiceleste.