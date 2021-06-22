Summary, results and goals of Chile 1

06/22/2021

On at 08:10 CEST

. / Cuiabá

Uruguay saved the furniture by draw 1-1 with an own goal by Arturo Vidal against chili this Monday at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiabá, on the third day of Group A of the Copa América.

In minute 26 Eduardo Vargas placeholder image he started a wall with Ben Brereton who himself finished with a cross shot and beat Fernando Muslera for the Red’s 0-1. With that goal, Vargas, 31, a striker for Atlético Mineiro, reached his 14th goal in the Copa América, equaling the Peruvian Paolo Guerrero, and scored his goal 40 with the Chilean team.

La Roja dominated the actions to the bewilderment of La Celeste, who could not find the way to match the actions. But Vidal scored on his own door in the 66th minute, when he scored Luis ‘el Pistolero’ Suárez, who also tried to finish off a header from Matías Vecino, for Uruguay to score their first point in the tournament. In the action held by Suárez and the entire Celeste, Vidal was injured, who scored the second own goal in the competition, after Yerry Mina, from Colombia.

With this result, Chile is provisionally first in the classification with 5 points, Argentina second with 4, Paraguay third with 3, Uruguay fourth with one and Bolivia is bottom with zero. In the fourth day of Group A, next Thursday, Bolivia will face Uruguay and Chile against Paraguay. Argentina will rest.