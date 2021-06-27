Summary, results and goals of Brazil 1

Jun 28, 2021 at 12:59 AM CEST

Brazil did not play anything, because beforehand it was first in the group, and Ecuador’s life was going. In the end, draws, a heroic 1-1 for La Tri, which qualifies for the quarterfinals, and a result without sporting consequences, but which prevents the Seleçao from finishing the group stage of the Copa América with a pristine record after three wins.

BRA

ECU

Brazil

Alisson; Emerson Royal, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi (Danilo 50 ‘); Fabinho, Douglas Luiz (Casemiro, 62 ‘), Lucas Paquetá (Everton Ribeiro, 76’); Everton Cebolinha (Richarlison, 76 ‘), Roberto Firmino (Vinicius Jr., 62’) and Gabigol.

Ecuador

Galindez; Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Palaces; Caicedo (Mena, 17 ‘), Méndez, Alan Franco, Estupiñán; Valencia (Bell 77 ‘) and Preciado (Mario Pineda, 83’).

Referee

Roberto Tobar (Chile). No reprimands.

Goals

1-0, Eder Militao (37 ‘); 1-1 Mena (52 ‘).

Incidents

Match of the last day of Group B of the Copa América played at the Olympic stadium, in Goiania, behind closed doors, due to the sanitary measures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, the tie stops a sequence of nine Brazilian victories in official matches: three in the continental tournament and six in a row in the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. It is the logical consequence of how Canarinha faced the match.

Because Brazil took it as a training. Places to reserve, Tite left even Neymar Jr. on the bench., who plays everything in his voracity to beat all possible marks dressed in verdemarelo, except the most important of all, that of winning World Cups, which is his great pending issue.

The challenge that the gaucho technician launched to his reserves (except the duo of power plants Eder Militao– Marquinhos) was diaphanous: whoever wants to win the position that begins to show it.

And with a Canarinha, who got her B-side, and with an Ecuador who played not to receive goals so as not to be eliminated in the first phase, a minimum match was planned, without great incentives. And what was seen was a meeting without great ties, with Enner Valencia trying to score from the middle of the field when he saw Alisson advanced, or to Brazil attacking with a certain ease, but without punch.

In this context, Emerson Royal had the titanic challenge of eating Danilo (Juventus) toast, which together with Neymar Jr. already Casemiro, form the trio of untouchables to Tite. The Blaugrana side, who had only played testimonially in Peru’s win (4-0), acted very seriously. He kept the mark well, without being too demanding, and showed personality to go up with tactical criteria, but he was little driven.

Brazil broke the generalized stalemate from set pieces, which is one of its strengths. If he beat Colombia (2-1) with a goal from Casemiro, in the 99th minute, at the exit of a corner served by Neymar, this time, in a lateral foul centered from the right by Everton Cebolinha was perfectly finished off by Eder Militao. A new Madrid header and a new goal. The center-back, even if it hurts, is doing a very consistent tournament and is, right now, a very starter with Canarinha.

BRAZILIAN DESPISTE

The Seleçao went out to not play the second half. The mattress Renan lodi broke and Danilo He came out to occupy the left side. The defense, who had only conceded one goal in three games, got out of balance and Ore he tied (min. 52) in an action in which the Brazilians lacked forcefulness.

La Tri took over the game in the face of general confusion from Canarinho. Casemiro entered to put order and Vinicius Jr. had his chance instead of a dull Roberto Firmino. Brazil improved, restructured and generated again, but the Ecuadorians, already playing without a mask, believed it and epically held the 1-1 until the end.