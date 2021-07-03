Summary, results and goals of Brazil 1

07/03/2021

Brazil went through an ordeal to eliminate Chile (1-0) and reach the semifinals, where Peru awaited, which after a 3-3, got rid of Paraguay on penalties. The Seleçao triumphed thanks to a goal from the substitute Lucas Paquetá, but, later, he had to live in permanent agony for the just expulsion of Gabriel Jesus, at minute 48.

Brazil

Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi (Eder Militao, 87 ‘); Casemiro, Fred, Richarlison (Everton Cebolinha, 87 ‘); Gabriel Jesus, Neymar Jr. and Roberto Firmino (Lucas Paquetá, 45 ‘).

chili

Bravo; Isla, Gary Medel, Sierralta, Sebastián Vegas (Palacios, 63 ‘), Mena; Arturo Vidal, Aránguiz (Valencia, 87 ‘), Erick Pulgar (Meneses, 75’); Alexis Sánchez (Bereton, 45 ‘) and Vargas.

Referee

Patricio Loustau (Argentina). TA: Sierralta (57 ‘), Palacios (76’), Artuvo Vidal (87 ‘) / Ederson (81’). TR: Gabriel Jesus (48 ‘).

Goals

1-0, Lucas Paquetá (46 ‘)

Incidents

Game played at the Nilton Santos stadium (Rio de Janeiro) behind closed doors due to the sanitary restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tite’s team did not play well, which has entered a creative slump, but has individual to take the games forward. Chile had their best game of the tournament, but it was not enough to tie and take the tie to the penalty shoot-out.

On the way out, La Roja had a plan and was the most skillful when it came to executing it. He consciously anesthetized the game and played at idle, because his legs did not reach him for 90 minutes, and, at the same time, it was the ideal method to tame the momentum of a very offensive Brazil with four points.

After 20 minutes, La Roja dominated possession of the ball (56%) and Seleçao accepted the withdrawal to play on the Chilean error and exploit the speed on the counter. That is how Neymar, unleashed by the left, created the first goal option (min. 22) in a long center that Firmino finished badly.

Without the ball, Brazil had a hard time recognizing itself. And when he finally had it he found the cobweb he had prepared Martin Lasarte, with a defensive line of five, with three centrals, and a center of the field with three troops of much muscle and authority, with Arturo vidal, Aránguiz Y Erick Thumb.

The Seleçao ended the first half cornering the Red, but transmitting the racana image that wanted to play it from set pieces. Gabriel Jesus had it (min. 43) in a good individual action that culminated with a left-footed shot on the balcony of the area that Bravo sent to corner.

Chile had survived a perfectly executed first half and Canarinha went to the booth knowing that she would have to contribute something else, so that the game did not end up being an agony.

THE ENCOUNTER WAS BROKEN

The game exploded after the break. He went away Alexis Sanchez, who had missed the first phase of the tournament due to injury and was only there for 45 minutes, and the Anglo-Chilean entered Bereton. And the magic wand of Tite touched Lucas Paquetá, which replaced Firmino. The objective was to fill in the medullary, but the Olympique player, where he made the differences was within the area. In a spectacular yours-mine with Neymar he scored 1-0 in the first minute of the second half.

Everything that happened was transcendent. The match changed with each action, and, in the 48th minute, Gabriel Jesus, on a split ball, he gave a karate kick to the face of Ore. Direct red.

Brazil won but kept ten. And the game got hot. Chile came to draw, at the start of a foul, with Vargas (min 61) but the goal was annulled by a millimeter offside of Thumb. Bereton sent a header to the crossbar (min 68). He chewed 1-1 with a Canarinha, closed with all his troops and trying to fit a counterattack. The game, now, was fast-paced, a typical South American classic.

With spaces, the figure of Neymar emerged, who played a decisive role so that his team could catch air. Brazil played shrunken and Chile ended up being a nervous wreck in an all or nothing final. The goal, however, did not come. Once again, because of a stick, as happened in the 2014 World Cup against Brazil, La Roja returns to their country lamenting their lack of luck. This time, unlike seven years ago, it smells like the end of the cycle.