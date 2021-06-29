Summary, results and goals of Bolivia 1

06/29/2021 at 4:04 AM CEST

Leo Messi wants this Copa América. Motivated and eager to play, the 10th was the great protagonist of the Argentine victory against Bolivia (1-4) with which the Albiceleste ratified the leadership of Group A, which has closed undefeated, with three wins and only one draw. Now they will meet Ecuador in the quarterfinals, in a match scheduled for Saturday in Goiania.

BOWL

ARG

Bolivia

Lampe; Bejarano, Haquín, Jusino, Fernández (Wayar, 80 ‘); Saavedra (Villarroel, 84 ‘), Justiniano, R. Vaca; Cespedes (Sagredo ,, 60 ‘) Álvarez (Ramallo, 60’) and Jeyson Chura (H. Vaca, 60 ‘)

Argentina

Armani; Montiel, Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Acuña; Guido Rodríguez (Parades, 70 ‘), Palacios (Domínguez, 70’); Papu Gómez (Julian Alvárez, 55 ‘); Leo Messi, Ángel Correa (Lo Celso, 62 ‘); and Kun Agüero (Lautaro Martínez, 62 ‘).

Referee

Andrés Rojas (Colombia). TA Ramallo (85 ‘), Wayar (92’) / Acuña (89 ‘).

Goals

0-1, Papu Gómez (5 ‘); 0-2 Leo Messi (p) (31 ‘); 0-3, Leo Messi (41 ‘); 1-3, Saavedra (59 ‘); 1-4, Lautaro Martínez (64 ‘).

Incidents

Match of the last day of Group B of the Copa América played at the Pantanal Arena (Cuiabá) behind closed doors due to the health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Messi scored two goals (one of them from a penalty and the other from a spectacular shot) and gave an assist in a very special match in which he ousted his friend Javier Mascherano as the soccer player who has been international with the Albiceleste the most times (148 times).

Leo’s statistical dominance with his selection is unquestionable: it is who was international the most times, the highest scorer (75 goals) and the main assistant (there are already 44 goal passes).

The Argentine monologue was overwhelming. As has happened throughout the regular phase, the set of Scaloni He came out to overwhelm, with high pressure and good ball circulation. On this occasion, he silenced any argument of La Verde, which had to back down to shrink spaces before the Albiceleste gale. The Kun, well assisted by the Papu Gomez, he warned in minute 3 in a shot that died in the body of Lampe.

And, in the next attack, Argentina scored the 0-1 culminating a good choral play by Ángel Correa, Messi, with his great assistance, and Papu who broke it with the right. Only five minutes had passed. La Albiceleste scored their third goal in the tournament within the first quarter of an hour. Messi, playing very close to the Kun, gave his second goal pass in the group stage.

Argentina, very serious and without fissures, settled the contest in the first half. The Papu Gomez, who returned to sign a very good match, dribbled inside the area and Bejarano knocked it down. Penalty as unappealable as the launch of Leo Messi.

Bolivia stepped forward and paid for it. Kun took a deep pass from the middle line out of the hat and Leo finished it off with a splendid Vaseline. A great goal that shows the football intimacy of Barcelona’s new Argentine couple. 0-3 in the 41st minute. Omen he looked for his insistently and had two very clear opportunities but his two crossed shots ended up out.

LAUTARO PREMIERE

Everything was decided. However, the Green outlined a reaction at a good start to the second half, when Saavedra culminated a brave internship of Bejarano. It was a mirage.

A minute later, Scaloni moved its pieces. The Kun, who had played his best minutes of the tournament, went Lautaro Martínez, on the first ball he touched, he scored 1-4. taking advantage of a bounce. The Inter striker, who is on Barcelona’s agenda, broke the jinx and finally made his debut in the tournament.

With the entry of Lo Celso and Paredes, recovered from their physical problems, Argentina ended up with a much more starting line-up. He closed the Bolivians again and ended the match overturned on the rival area, transmitting very good feelings for the decisive phase of the tournament.