Summary, results and goals of Argentina 1 (3)

07/07/2021 at 05:37 CEST

. / Brasilia

Argentina will play the final of the 47th edition of the Copa América next Saturday against Brazil at win this Tuesday 3-2 in the penalty shootout to Colombia, after drawing 1-1 in regulation time. Argentina will seek its fifteenth Copa América title on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium, since the last one it reached in the 1993 edition in Ecuador. For its part, the Colombian team will play the match for third place against Peru this Friday in Brasilia.

The goals at the Mané Garrincha stadium were converted by Lautaro Martínez in the 7th minute and Luis Díaz equalized for Colombia at 61.

At four minutes Argentina gave the first warning with a header from Nicolás González that was deflected. La Albiceleste started winning with goal by Lautaro Martínez, after a pass from Lionel Messi. It was Messi’s fifth assist and Martinez’s third goal of the tournament. In the 7th minute, De Paul joined Lo Celso and he filtered the ball to Messi, who turned his back in the area and before Yerry Mina’s mark, he assisted Martínez, who only finished 1-0.

Colombia responded two minutes later with a left foot from Cuadrado that was stopped by goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. After 37 minutes, the coffee team reacted and a shot from Wilmar Barrios hit the post. Mina also looked for the tie at 38 with a header that hit the crossbar.

La Albiceleste shook off the Colombian offense when at 43 González headed to the ground, after catching a Messi center, and Ospina on his knees controlled and sent the corner kick. In that play, the Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela asked the VAR to review a possible penalty in favor of Argentina, which the video arbitration rejected.

For the second half, the Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda risked everything: he sent Frank Fabra, Edwin Cardona and Yimmi Chará for William Tesillo, Rafael Borré and Gustavo Cuéllar, respectively. And at 60 he sent Miguel Borja to the field for Duván Zapata. Everything worked out for Rueda because at 61 Luis Diaz He took advantage of a long pass on the left and without an angle and falling he finished off the far post and tied the game 1-1.

Argentina, although puzzled by equality, struck again. Barrios saved Colombia from the second goal on the goal line in the 73rd and Messi sent a ball to the post in the 81st.

With 1-1 the teams settled the finalist in the penalty shoot-out that was favorable to Argentina 3-2.