Summary, result and winner of the 4 stage

05/11/2021 at 5:49 PM CEST

The American Joe Dombrowski (UAE Emirates) won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, disputed between Piacenza and Sestola, of 187 kilometers, the first mountain event in which the Italian Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start Up) donned the leader’s pink jersey.

Dombroswki, 29, he made good the large getaway of 25 men that marked the day and in the end he was the strongest, arriving alone with a time of 4h.58.38. Italian Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start Up) entered 13 seconds and his compatriot from Bardiani Filippo Fiorelli 37 seconds.

The first group of favorites, with the Spanish Mikel Landa as the protagonist together with Colombian Egan Bernal, entered 1.37 minutes behind the winner.

Overall, De Marchi leads Dombrowski by 22 seconds and Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin) of Belgium by 42 seconds.

This Wednesday the fifth stage will take the peloton from Modena to Cattolica through 177 kilometers.