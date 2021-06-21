Summary, result and goals of Italy

06/20/2021 at 8:05 PM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Neither ‘biscotto’ nor ‘panettone’ nor ‘Sicilian cannoli’. Italy is not for quibbles. He wanted to be first in the group and reached the round of 16 with nine points and without Donnarumma -nor Sirigu- conceding a single goal. The ‘Azzurra’ adds a thousand minutes without receiving a goal and reaches 30 games undefeated. Serious and professional on the turf and serious candidates for the title.

ITA

GAL

Italy

Donnarumma (Sirigu, 89 ‘); Tolói, Bonucci (Acerbi, 46 ‘), Bastoni, Emerson; Pessina (Castrovilli, 87 ‘), Jorginho (Cristante, 75’), Verratti; Chiesa, Belotti, Bernardeschi (Raspadori, 75 ‘).

Welsh

Ward; Gunter, Rodon, Ampadu; Roberts, Allen (Levitt, 86 ‘), Morrell (Moore, 60’), Williams (Davies, 86 ‘); Bale (Brooks, 86 ‘), Ramsey, James (Wilson, 74’).

Referee

Ovidiu Hategan (Romania). TA: Pessina (79 ‘) / Gunter (79’), Allen (51 ‘). TR: Ampadu (55 ‘).

Countryside

Olympic of Rome. 16,000 viewers.

Italy put the ingredients in, although it was difficult to bind the sauce. Chiesa and Bernardeschi, two of Mancini’s eight changes, added the spice for both bands. Wales was limited to contain and circulate in an area of ​​little risk. Excessive errors in the delivery of the ‘red dragons’ in the withdrawal phase. The two were worth a draw and the British hinted at the pact. Those of the ‘Bel paese’ did not sign the armistice.

Bellotti and Chiesa threatened Ward in separate breakaways. The ‘azzurro’ domain award was signed by Pessina. Verratti brought down the Welsh ‘Maginot line’ in strategic action and Atalanta’s, in an unsightly but effective shot, deflected with his calf to make it 1-0 in Rome. The euphoric ‘tifosi’ hummed the ‘Seven Nation Army’ in the stands. Nothing to mention in Rob Page’s, excessively timid. Gunter, in corner duty, was the only one who set Donnarumma’s pulse racing.

‘Anticatenaccio’

Roberto Mancini has managed to exorcise the demons that have historically accompanied Italy. Defense matters, and a lot. But also creativity and possession. The absence in the last World Cup in Russia allowed the ‘Azzurra’ to reinvent themselves and the fruits are being harvested in this immaculate group stage.

The dominance was total of the transalpine, who they settled around Ward for the entire second half. Bernardeschi crashed a direct free against the post. The Italians put up a strange barrier that misled the Welsh goalkeeper.

The game ended after Ampadu’s ‘pizza’ to Bernardeschi himself. Entry without rhyme or reason of the footballer born in the Chelsea quarry at the Juventine’s ankle. Ovidiu Hategan did not hesitate and sent him to the booth prematurely. The Romanian referee has already sent off two footballers in this European Championship after showing the red to Krychowiak in Poland-Slovakia.

Minutes from garbage

In inferiority and with an Italy full of substitutes, except Donnarumma – he ended up replaced by Sirigu – Wales took a timid step forward coinciding with the entry of Moore. The British, with DNA from the soccer that is practiced in the Islands, skirted the equalized in a strategic action. Gareth Bale did not accurately land a completely unmarked volley. The news from Switzerland-Turkey placed the Welsh second. There was no major effort.