Summary, result and goals of Argentina 1

06/22/2021

On at 04:09 CEST

From 1-0 to 1-0, Argentina adds and continues. He defeated Paraguay, with a goal from Papu Gómez, chained his second win, maintained his unbeaten record and sealed his passport for the quarterfinals with one game remaining. Objectively nothing to reproach for an Albiceleste that, finally, lined up the new Blaugrana society that they make up Leo and the Kun.

ARG

PAIR

Argentina

Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Pezzella, Cristian Romero, Tagliafico; Guido Rodríguez, Paredes (Nicolás Domínguez, 79 ‘); Papu Gómez (De Paul, 71 ‘), Leo Messi; Di María (Ángel Correa, 79 ‘) and Kun Agüero (Joaquín Correa, 58’).

Paraguay

Antony Silva; Espínola, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Arzamendia; Cubas (Lucena, 65 ‘), Piris Da Motta; (Richad Sánchez, 81 ‘) Alejandro Romero (Óscar Romero, 65’), Almirón, Ángel Romero (Carlos González, 87 ‘); and Ávalos (Braian Samudio, 87 ‘).

Referee

Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela). TA: Paredes (33 ‘) / Gustavo Gómez (15’).

Incidents

Match of the third day of Group A played behind closed doors, due to the health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, at the Mané Garrincha National Stadium, in Brasilia.

Sportingly, the story is no longer so vibrant. Scaloni’s men signed a seductive first half with a new formation offensively, but the downturn was evident as the game progressed. With the leads melted, the second half was a suffering for the Argentines, very physically punished, who ended up asking for the time.

Leo always wants to be. It was speculated that he could start from the bench, but the 10 wanted to celebrate his historic 147 caps, with which he equaled Mascherano, as the occasion deserved.

Scaloni continued with his usual (and really necessary?) carousel of changes, with six new faces compared to 1-0 with Uruguay, and an offensive formation in which Messi it has more automatisms and it exerts greater intimidation power on rival defenses.

Finally, the Blaugrana Kun Agüero made his starting debut, occupying the position of Lautaro Martínez, with Say Maria on the right and a canchero like the sevillista Papu Gomez, who speaks the same football language as Messi, to the left.

It was another Argentina that had been seen so far & mldr; and it got off to an overwhelming start. Kun almost scored, in minute 6, in a rogue play in which he caught a ball badly rejected by the Guaraní defense. The next, the Albiceleste did not forgive, with a very good assistance to the space of Say maria and a fine, well-adjusted finish of the Papuan. A beautiful and plastically executed goal.

GOOD MATCH OF THE KUN

Agüero, who was unbalanced with every ball he touched, was hunted by Gustavo Gómez on the edge of the area. It was a foul, a bit heeled to the right, ideal for a southpaw like Leo& mldr; but his dry throw to the long stick went out. They had only played a quarter of an hour.

It is true that the Albiceleste broke in two in defensive retreats, but it was the price to pay for a team with a lot of gunpowder up front, which played very happily in the last third. Paraguay did not wrinkle, although they always had to play with the rear-view mirror on, fearing that, at any moment, they would make a mess.

Between twists and turns, Berizzo’s men were taking possession but without intimidating Emiliano Martínez. Argentina, like the two previous meetings, oscillated unable to maintain the tone. The rest was good for him to compose himself.

SCALONI CAN’T FIND THE KEY

Argentina opted for long possessions to neutralize the rival’s momentum. He did not succeed due to lack of precision on a pitch that is increasingly punished and visibly in poor condition.. The meeting entered a guerrilla war without hierarchies and no game in the defined areas.

Maybe for this reason, Scaloni took out the Kun Aguero, which had been very little activated in the second half, by a Joaquín Correa with much more travel and retraction capacity. In the 58 minutes that the new Barça player played, he played a more than correct game and, when he was supplied, he always responded.

Paraguay hinted but did not create and Argentina definitely lost the ball. And the albiceleste tonic was equal to the two previous meetings, with a downturn obviously. It was reconfirmed that, for now, this is a selection of moments and not a sustainable performance throughout the 90 minutes.

A tired Argentina was seen, due to the accumulation of parties, which had no choice but to defend itself tooth and nail. The defensive balance was good since for the second game he kept his own clean sheet, a fact that is not less considering that Uruguay has been measured by Cavani Y Suarez, already a very fierce group such as the Guaraní.

Now the Albiceleste will have a week to compose themselves before facing Bolivia, where he has to confirm the first position, which means dribbling Brazil to the final dreamed of by everyone in Maracana.