Summary, result and goals of Argentina 1-0 Uruguay of the Copa América 2021

Subscribed to suffering Argentina won the Río de La Plata Classic. He won 1-0, with both from Betica Guido Rodriguez, to pass from Leo Messi, and was the leader of Group A, tied with Chile at four points.

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Guido Rodríguez, Lo Celso (Palacios, 51 ‘), De Paul (Pezzella, 92’); Leo Messi, Nico González (Di Maria, 69 ‘) and Lautaro Martínez (Correa, 51’).

Muslera; Giovanni González (Facundo Torres, 69 ‘), Giménez, Godín, Matías Viña; Valverde (Gorriaran, 83 ‘), Torreira (Neighbor, 64’), Bentancur, (Nandez, 45 ‘) De La Cruz (Ocampo ,, 64’); Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani.

Wilton Sampaio (Brazil). TA Lo Celso (47 ‘), Emiliano Martínez (75’), Correa (90 ‘) / Torreira (61’), Ocampo (89 ‘).

1-0, Guido Rodríguez (12 ‘).

Match of the second day of Group A of the Copa América played behind closed doors, due to the health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, at the Mané Brasilia National Stadium (Brasilia).

The victory should give self-esteem to a young team that plays too hard and that sinks in the second halves. The game idea of Scaloni it is attractive, but its equipment cannot maintain a stable performance. It is clearly a set of plays and moments.

For its part, Uruguay, which had rested on the opening day, will have to make a first recovery phase. He has football arguments and hierarchy to grab one of the four places and get into the quarterfinals, but it is very clear that he is not going through his best moment.

Argentina, with four new faces, maintained the creative identity that it showed in the first part of its debut against Chile. And, again, he came out to propose, to carry the handle, because this Albiceleste in the process of reconstruction suffers a lot behind, and to opt for the retreat against killers like Cavani Y Suarez It was getting into trouble safely.

And when you have Messi, unconsciously, you end up assuming that where the game can be cooked is upstairs, in his natural area of ​​influence. The good start of those of Scaloni found prize, thanks to the insight of Leo.

THE ASSISTANT MESSI

A corner served short ended on the left flank with the Blaugrana putting an assist to the far post, where the Betic appeared Guido Rodríguez with a header that entered after touching the post of the goal of Faulds. It was a deserved booty, in twelve minutes of generous and purposeful play against a timorous and speculative Uruguay.

Leo continues to be decisive in this Copa América. This is your role to make a difference. He did it, on the first day, with his splendid direct free kick against his former teammate Claudio Bravo. And now, a millimeter assist to the far post was taken out of the hat. His 43rd goal pass dressed as an albiceleste and the 311st of his career.

THE CELESTIAL REACTION

The blow woke up Uruguay, lazy and disconnected. La Celeste decided to enter the game, but it was difficult for her to find the pedal stroke. He played at a low pace and with few lights in the midfield, where not even the madridista Fede Valverde, nor the juventine Betancour they shone in creation. And, when the ball arrived in franchise to Edinson cavani wanted to make a penalty in a possible contact with Marcos Acuña, which the referee and the VAR disdained. It is the same route that Luis Suárez exploded with an unmarked grip, which aroused, of course, the anger of the now mattress.

Uruguay knew how to bring the game to its own ground, neutralized the Argentine attacks, asked for the ball, but did not create clear options. Argentina knew how to defend itself and went to rest unscathed, but knowing that the Charrúa wanted a game.

AN ARGENTINE SCRIPT ALREADY KNOWN

Argentina repeated the mistakes made with Chile. The team fell apart and he had no choice but to shrink, suffer and grit his teeth. The second half was made eternal to Albiceleste. And, for the umpteenth time, Scaloni he failed with the changes, because he was unable to change the dynamics of a meeting in which his team went from protagonist to comparsa.

Only Leo Messi maintained the integrity of his selection turned into a bundle of nerves. The 10 brought danger in every offensive action and almost scored again from a direct free kick.

The effusive celebration, and mainly of relief, of the Argentines in the final whistle exposed the bad moment that had happened. On the same stage of the monumental Mané Garrincha, from Brasilia, Argentina will return to the scene at dawn from Monday to Tuesday against Paraguay, which won 3-1 against Bolivia, the group’s Cinderella.