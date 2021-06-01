Summary of Valencia Basket – Baskonia (87-86) play-off match.

05/31/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

A remarkable performance by Bojan dubljevic, including the two free throws that sealed the final score (87-86), this Monday gave Valencia Basket the first win of its Endesa League quarter-final series against a much improved TD Systems Baskonia that had a last attack in hands of Pierria henry to take the shock, but was surprised by a providential theft of Guillem Vives in which he requested foul.

Valencia Basket

(22 + 13 + 25 + 27): Van Rossom (4), Vives (6), Kalinic (18), Williams (5), Tobey (8) -five starters- Prepelic (10), Labeyrie (10), Dubljevic (20), Hermannsson (-) and Sastre (6).

TD Systems Baskonia

(18 + 26 + 19 + 23): Henry (15), Giedraitis (9), Sedekerkis (2), Peters (16), Diop (-) -five owner- Massenat (5), Jekiri (9), Colom ( 6), Fall (4), Dragic (10) and Polonara (10).

Referees

Hierrezuelo, Oyón and García González. Without eliminated.

Pavilion

The Fountain of San Luis. 1500 spectators.

Valencia started alive behind and confident in front and that gave him command of the game and the scoreboard against a seized Baskonia that Henry kept afloat. Without still being able to count on any ‘partner’, he had to score himself also waiting for a rotation whose start Dusko Ivanovic He advanced to equalize the crash (22-18, m.8).

The rest of the point guard could have meant a downturn for the Basque team but the leadership of Rokas Giedraitis freed Quino Colom to accelerate the circulation of the ball to punish Valencia with outside shots that stopped being incisive in attack and paid it in defense (25-30, m.24). Only the triples of Klemen prepelic.

But the Slovenian’s points did not change the picture and Valencia began to notice some anxiety as they did not know how to take advantage of what should be one of their moments in the game. With the return of Henry and the income of Youssopha Fall, the visiting advantage stabilized around ten points (35-44, m.20).

In the resumption, Valencia turned their game on the low post, with Dubljevic Y Nikola Kalinic of stilettos, to try to rejoin the party and he succeeded. Once he had forced his rival to close, two triples in a row by the Montenegrin pivot turned the crash around and lit a Fonteta ‘full’ with 1,500 spectators (53-50, m.24).

Colom He gave Henry a reliable relief and Valencia’s rest minutes from the point guard went through again, which allowed Baskonia to regain part of the lost ground, enter the last quarter with a three-point advantage and reinforce their confidence, as demonstrated by the open shots with which Polonara reopened the gap (65-74, m.34).

Valencia caught the clash as best they could, basically putting the ball in the hands of Van Rossom who, with his points and those he gave Dubljevic, forced a tight finish, although with the initiative of the visiting side (82-82, m. 39).

Two baskets in a row by Henry, nuanced by a triple from the pinch-hitter Louis Labeyrie they left Baskonia one up with the ball for Valencia with ten seconds to go. Just Dubljevic on the line, he put both in and left Alavés the last possession with five seconds and a ball from the band. The ball reached Henry but a claw from Vives stole the ball to the disbelief of Baskonia who claimed a foul.