Summary of the Summer Game Fest, which ‘heats up’ E3 with one of the most anticipated announcements in recent years | Gaming

Finally came the day! Ahead of E3, Geoff Keighley presents a new edition of the Summer Game Fest, an event centralized in today’s gala (although it brings together the rest of the events of this weekend): around 100 minutes, from 20:00 CEST, with more than 30 games presented.

The presentation had a clear protagonist, who have been left for last: Elden Ring. The new from FromSoftware has been seen in a spectacular gameplay trailer revealing the release date … much earlier than we thought. But there has been more: it started strong with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Jurassic World Evolution 2, continued with many indies … Here you have everything that has been seen in the long presentation.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

New from Gearbox and 2K Games is the rumored Borderlands spin-off called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Of course, they promise that it is a completely new game, different from Borderlands, with its own mechanics. It will be out in early 2022.

Metal Slug Tactics

Dotemu, the company known for reimagining classics like Streets of Rage 4 and the new Ninja Turtles game, heralds the unexpected return of another revered 90s saga. Specifically, Metal slugby SNK. The graphics and sprites are the same that we all know and love … but this time, the gameplay changes completely, and it becomes a turn-based strategy game.

Hideo Kojima talks about things and announces Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Keighley hooks up with his super friend Hideo Kojima (albeit delayed, because it’s early morning in Japan right now). Kojima spoke about the impact of Covid-19 in Japan and how it has changed his way of creating games. The talk was closed, yes, with the announcement of Death’s Stranding Director’s Cut, with a clear nod to Metal Gear Solid. It looks like it will be exclusive to PS5, and its actual announcement will be later this summer.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Frontier announces the sequel to Jurassic World Evolution, its popular theme park management game … although this time, as the dinosaurs escaped from Isla Nublar, our job will be to contain the creatures in much more varied environments. It comes out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 and One.

LostArk

LostArk, the RPG for PC from the Korean studio Smilegate, confirms its launch in the West thanks to Amazon Games.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

As promised, the first trailer for season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is shown, which will begin June 17. Likewise, they confirmed that Sledgehammer is working on this year’s CoD, although it won’t be seen until later …

Among us

Innersloth reveals some of the news that will be coming out soon in Among Us, including new colors, cosmetics, tasks … and confirming that Map 5 is in development.

Salt and Sacrifice

Shuhei Yoshida, Head of Indie Studios at PlayStation, has talked about some of the indie games for PlayStation, such as Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Now available. It also announces a new indie game, from the creators of Salt and Sanctuary, Sak Studios. It is also a 2D action game with RPG elements and fantastic characters, although with a very dark aesthetic.

Solar Ash

Another indie hitting PlayStation later this year, Annapurna’s game Solar Ash, is featured in a new trailer. It comes out on PS4, PS5 and PC.

Chivalry II

The medieval first-person shooter is out today, and they are suspicious of a new trailer.

Valorant

In a teaser of about three seconds they advance the new character of Valorant …

Escape from Tarkov

New trailer of Escape from Tarkov, a popular realistic shooter that has been in closed beta since 2017. It shows a new zone, Battle of Concordia, from update 0.13.

Two Point Campus

From the creators of Two Point Hospital, the fun game of building and managing a hospital, comes Two Point Campus, whose name is self-explanatory (although it was leaked last week): a simulator for creating universities. It will be released in 2022 on all platforms, with the usual humor.

Smite-Stranger Things and Netflix news

The popular Smite announces its crossover with Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s most popular series. By the way, on Friday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. you will be able to see Netflix’s own presentation, Geeked Week, in which they will show clips from the Cuphead series, they will give information about The Witcher and the Resident Evil movie …

Painkiller (and Payback 3?)

Saber Interactive confirms that it is working on a new Painkiller game (a 2004 People Can Fly game). Also, what looks like artwork for a new Paydaye was seen.

The Anacrusis

This Xbox Series, One, PC and Game Pass exclusive 4-player co-op multiplayer is revealed for the first time, set in a huge, luxurious alien-infested spaceship. It is the first game of his study.

New World

Amazon’s MMO RPG is due out in late summer, and new information will be released tomorrow Friday at a dedicated event. The presentation will be at 17:00 CEST, on the Summer Game Fest website.

Rocket league

New crossover between Rocket League and the Fast and Furious saga, on June 17, based on the movie F9.

Blood hunt

Set in the universe of Vampire The Masquerade comes this multiplayer action game, which will have an alpha soon.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

New trailer for the third episode of The Dark Pictures Anthology, House of Ashes, out October 22 on PC, PS5, Series X, PS4, and One. A new cinematic-looking narrative decision-making adventure set during the Iraq War. A group of marines will be trapped in a cave with a monstrous presence …

More information

Tales of Arise

New trailer for Tales of Arise, JRPG due out in September.

Sky Children of the Light

The game from thatgamecompany, creators of Journey, came out first on mobile phones and will arrive on Nintendo Switch in June, followed by a season based on The Little Prince.

Planet of Lana

Thunderful Wishfully, a small Swedish studio, announces Planet of Lana, which appears to be a 2D adventure starring a boy and a little black creature living on a quiet planet, until some invaders from space arrive. Comes out in 2022 on PC and Xbox consoles, and has a lovely hand-animated style

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller has shown off two new models for the sequel: Baptiste and Sombra.

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance

Geoff Keighlet showed a preview of Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance (of which we offered you a complete preview yesterday).

Monster Hunter Stories 2

Capcom’s RPG for Nintendo Switch, based on Monster Hunter, comes out this July, and the trailer shown today is focused on the story. They have also shown the new amiibo (for sale only in the Nintendo online store) and the pre-order bonuses.

Endless dungeon

New trailer for Endless Dungeon shooter in aerial perspective, set in a spaceship, revealed at the 2020 Game Awards.

Far Cry 6 – Interview with Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito, the actor from The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad and now Far Cry 6, spoke about his role in the Ubisoft game. He acknowledges that what caught the attention of this character (a dictator of a fictional country called Yara -clearly inspired by Cuba-) was his true love for his country … despite his methods (he goes so far as to say that “it may be the most violent man in the world “).

Fall Guys – Costume 2B

2B, from Nier Automata, is the new Fall Guys costume.

Deviation Games

Dave Anthony Jaseon Bludnell, two AAA gaming veterans, have decided to form an indie studio, Deviation Games, which will work with PlayStation on a new IP.

Sonic Music

Musical moment: the theme of Sonic Unleashed performed by an orchestra, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary (remember that there was a presentation full of sonic ads a week ago).

Back4Blood

Brief preview of Back 4 Blood, the latest from the creators of Left4Dead, which will have a dedicated presentation on Sunday the 13th at 23:00.

Tunic

During a [email protected] (broadcast focused on indie Xbox games) many indie games will be shown, such as this adventure game, Tunic, starring a friendly vixen.

Tribes of midgard

New trailer for this colorful Viking adventure.

Evil Dead: The Game

The first trailer for Evil Dead, Saber Interactive’s new multiplayer game based on the Infernal Possession movies, is revealed. It is played in the third person, and has many characters, including Ash (Bruce Campbell). It will be released in 2021 on all platforms.

Elden Ring – January 21, 2022!

There is: Elden ring, the new from FromSoftware (Hidetaka Miyazaki) with George RR Martin, is shown in a first gameplay trailer, with a multitude of environments, gigantic enemies (dragons, stone colossi, skeleton deer, giant spiders …). And the most unexpected: its launch is confirmed January 21, 2022, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One.

And that’s all. Geoff Keighley ended by recalling other events that will take place this summer, such as the Ubisoft or Microsoft and Bethesda conferences (but not to mention E3), summoned us for August 25 (the Opening Night Live of GamesCom 2021) and confirmed that the Game Awards of 2021, in December, they will be face-to-face again.