Summary of the new WhatsApp privacy conditions | Pixabay

If you are tired of so many confusions, this time we will briefly inform you of the new privacy conditions of the famous WhatsApp application, which came into effect yesterday, May 15.

If you have not yet read the new WhatsApp privacy conditions, it is time for you to know the changes and the consequences of not accepting them.

And it is that something very important that you must bear in mind is that unfortunately you will lose some functions if this is the case.

It may interest you: WhatsApp changes its conditions of use today Find out everything!

As you will recall, as of yesterday, May 15, WhatsApp modified its conditions of use on all smartphones on the planet.

This announcement was made known to all users of the world by means of a message in their inboxes.

However, it is not only that, since now WhatsApp will take certain data from you in order to improve its advertising system, as long as you have contacted a certain company through the fast messaging application and have saved it as contacts.

It also emphasizes that your conversations are encrypted and that no one in the world, not even the company itself, will have direct access to what you write or the documents you send.

So if you still do not accept the new WhatsApp conditions or you answered affirmatively without reading the policies completely, here we summarize the important points that are detailed on its main website.

It is worth mentioning that through its control center you can access all the details of the privacy and security changes that WhatsApp began to govern from May 15.

1

Privacy

Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see the content you share with family and friends, including your personal messages and calls, the files you share, and the locations you send.

We do not keep track of the contacts our users call or message, nor do we share your contacts with Facebook.

two

Your number will not be shared

WhatsApp will not provide your number to any company; In addition, our policies prohibit companies from contacting you on WhatsApp without first receiving your approval to do so.

3

Chat with companies

Millions of people use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with small and large businesses.

You can send messages to companies to ask questions, make purchases, and get information.

You decide if you want to chat with companies through WhatsApp, and you can always block or remove them from your contact list.

Larger companies, such as airlines or retail stores, often receive thousands of messages at the same time from their customers, for example, with requests for information about a flight or the shipment of an order.

In order to be able to respond quickly, these companies may use Facebook as a technology provider to manage some of the responses on their behalf.

We will clearly identify these chats with a label so you know when that is the case.