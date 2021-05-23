Summary of the match Barça-El Pozo. See all the goals of Matchday 29

05/22/2021 at 10:37 PM CEST

Barça and ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida left the Palau Blaugrana goalless (0-0) in a match with chances in the second half but which rewarded the great performance of the two goalkeepers, Dídac Plana Y Juanjo.

Barça

Didac, Aicardo, Dyego, Marcenio and Ximbinha – initial five -; Matheus, Daniel, Esquerdinha, Povill, Coelho, Dani, Ferrao, Matheus and Joselito also played.

The hole

Juanjo, Alberto García, Fernando, Paradynski and Rafa Santos -five starting-; Miguelín, Leo Santana, Pol Pacheco, Cholo Salas, Marcel, Valerio, Matteus and Darío also played.

Referees

Rodrigo Miguel and Sánchez-Molina Tapiador (Castilla la Mancha), who admonished the locals Dyego and Ferrao and the visitor Matteus.

Pavilion

Palau Blaugrana. 971 spectators

The first half was a null combat with more dodges than blows thrown, both teams confident in taking advantage of a blow that opened the scoring and allowed them to speculate.

The pupils of Plaza they lived in the opposite field for most of the first 20 minutes, an even greater dominance in the punctual incorporations of the goalkeeper Dídac to start the plays with superiority. Thus came the first great Barça occasion, which Aicardo, sunk at the far post, did not know how to clinch inside when he was only running on minute 4 on the scoreboard.

The calm rhythm imposed by the locals did not disturb ElPozo much, little overwhelmed in the rear, and even the visitors warned several times, first on Marcel’s boots and then, in the 10th minute, with two violent shots from the captain Miguelín.

After a period of armistice, the butchers protested a lot and rightly a play in minute 14. The referees whistled a foul from Ximbinha, but with the whistle they avoided a heads-up that Dídac I would have sweated a lot to solve.

That episode confirmed the improvement of ElPozo, although Barça soon left it in a mirage. Such was so Ferrao he was on the 16th about to open the scoring, but his first touch, two meters from the door, was not up to the corner served by Joselito.

The Catalan team still had two more before the break, both without weight in the electronic, first because Dani raised the ball too much and then, in the 19th minute, because a great Juanjo denied the way of the goal to Esquerdinha.

The locals continued with the ball after passing through the changing rooms, although the first big warning, which silenced the Palau Blaugrana, corresponded to the Murcian team in the 26th: ElPozo had a three for one in counterattack and forced Dídac to cut the pass of death in the first advance of the exhibition of goals that would arrive.

Barça interpreted the occasion as an incentive to finish more plays, which it did Daniel from afar a minute later, neutralized by Juanjo with a photo stop. In the corner after that action, the butcher’s goalkeeper flew in high demand so as not to see a very strong volley shot from Ferrao.

Juanjo He continued to take out hands where others saw goals, as in the 30th minute, when he again covered a great shot from Daniel from the front of the area while the stands prepared the throats.

Dídac He did not want to be less and lowered the blind to Ferdinand in a heads-up at minute 34, after a mistake behind the back of the Barça defense. An action later, the Catalan covered two other free kicks from Rafa santos.

Juanjo He took two other local chances before the conclusion and made the match end with the initial 0-0, a result that rewarded the great performance of both goalkeepers and propelled ElPozo Murcia to the leadership of the League.