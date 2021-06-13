Summary of Square Enix Presents 2021 with a lot of Final Fantasy and a lot of Marvel superhero | Gaming

Square Enix presents all its novelties at E3 2021 with a new edition of Square Enix Presents, with novelties such as the Guardians of the Galaxy game.

Square Enix presents its novelties in this E3 2021 in a new edition of Square Enix Presents. In this presentation, about 40 minutes long, the company will show its most imminent news … including a certain Marvel supergroup.

As always, we will update the article with all the announcements as they are presented, in a presentation that began at 9:15 p.m. and lasts about 40 minutes.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos Montréal (Shadow of the Tomb Raider) presents a new Marvel game, but very different from what was seen in Marvel’s Avengers. Guardians of the Galaxy It will be a story-centric single player game where you control StarLord. Comes out eOctober 26 in both generations (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Series X / S and PC).

It will be a third person action game, in which we control Peter Quill. The look of the Guardians is closer to the comics, although the lineup is what we all know from the movies (StarLord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and Groot) … as well as the music: Holding Out for a Hero, by Bonnie Tyle, or Bad Reputation, by Joan Jett, they will be two of the 30 licensed songs that we can listen to in the adventure. Starlord Booster Boots and Starlord Dual Pistols promise plenty of action, but decisions will also weigh heavily.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

The first six installments of Final Fantasy (up to FF VI) will be collected in a pack for Steam and mobiles.

Legend of mana

New look at Legend of Mana, out on PC, PS4, and Switch on May 24.

Marvel’s avengers

Black Panther will star in the new Marvel’s Avengers DLC, War for Wakanda, a free expansion that comes out in august. Of course, before there will be more free updates, with new modes, from June and throughout the summer.

Mobile games: NieR Reincarnation, Hitman, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier …

A review of many of the upcoming mobile games, such as NieR Reincarnation (coming out November 6), Hitman Sniper, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier (the battle royale coming out in 2021, and has already had a beta).

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows takes mobile action to a whole new level! As a member of The Shadows, you are tasked with taking down a new criminal network threatening global stability. https://t.co/Jqm3HoDsIE@HitmanSniperOG pic.twitter.com/OGX3tApfHo – Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 13, 2021

Additionally, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius receives an update for its fifth anniversary.

Happy 5th anniversary, @FFBE_EN! Special countdown campaign starts June 17th in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS. https://t.co/Jtpt72h10z pic.twitter.com/aXdvkgSgfM – Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 13, 2021

Babylon’s Fall

We finally have a new look at the project between Square Enix and PlatinumGames, exclusive for PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5) and PC. Frantic third-person action, featuring multiple characters with multiple weapons, and great character customization. Its graphics may not be its forte, but the action seems fluid, sophisticated and full of possibilities. It has no release date, but it has been planned as play as a service.

Life is Strange

New look at the Life is Strange remastering. mxmtoon, singer and voice actress in Life is Strange: True Colors, has also shown gameplay of the new game, starring Alex Chen, a young woman who can feel the emotions of other characters. You will be able to enter the memories of other characters to discover the reason for their feelings, such as anger or sadness, while searching for the reason for the death of your brother.

Life is Strange True Colors is out on September 10, 2021, and Life is Strange Remastered Collection (which includes the first two games and Before the Storm) is out on September 30.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

The rumored spin-off a la Dark Souls from Final Fantasy is announced at last, developed by TeamNinja and inspired by the first Final Fantasy. It comes out in 2022 on PC, PS5, Series X, PS4, and Xbox One, with an exclusive PS5 demo coming up soon.

And this was all Square Enix gave of itself at E3 2021! Have you missed any games?