Summary of Real Madrid – Herbalife Gran Canaria (103-78) Endesa League quarterfinal match

Jun 1, 2021 at 12:18 AM CEST

Intimidator, with a first part of exhibition in which he won 56-30 and a second to manage income, Real Madrid appeared in the ‘playoffs’ for the Endesa League title passing over (103-79) of a Herbalife Gran Canaria that improved the image after the break, but it is very far.

RMA

HGC

Real Madrid

(34 + 22 + 22 + 25): Laprovittola (14), Carroll (11), Taylor (4), Tyus (13), Tavares (6) -five starter- Alocen (-), Llull (14), Poirier ( 14), Rudy (13), Causeur (8), Garuba (4) and Vuckcevic (-).

Herbalife Gran Canaria

(11 + 19 + 34 + 15): Balcerowski (3), Costello (23), Dimsa (9), Okoye (6), Slaughter (11) -five starters- Albicy (11), Shurna (8), Stevic ( 5), Javi López (2), Beirán (-) and Diop (-).

Referees

Calatrava, Manuel and Sánchez. Without eliminated.

Incidents

WiZink Center. Behind closed doors.

The disappointment of not entering the Final Four was offset by an additional break for the Whites, and it seems that the Pablo Laso they have taken advantage of them. To the two victories at the end of the regular season they have added the recovery of their star, the Cape Verdean pivot Walter Tavares, of which today they just needed 6 points and 7 rebounds for their overwhelming start against Gran Canaria.

The whites dominated the facets of the game – in the first half they doubled their rival in rebounds (24-12, 49-22 at the end) with a 60% success in the triples, then reduced to 43% – and finished with seven players above ten points: Sergio Llull (14), the Argentine Nico Laprovittola (14), French Vincent Poirier (14), the Israeli-American Alex Tyus (13), Rudy fernandez (13), the American Jaycee Carroll (11) and French Fabien Causeur (10).

Not even the unpleasant surprise of the two positives for coronavirus by Felipe Reyes and Alberto Abalde affected a white team that sets the bar for the tie very high for a Herbalife Gran Canaria that got into the ‘playoff’ thanks to their good final sprint of season in which he won five of his last six games.

Those of Porfi Fisac they attended the white exhibition of the first half, but were not spectators in the second, in which they tried to make amends, with a great game from the American pivot Matt costello (23 points), recently recovered from a sprain.

Started Tavares -today twice awarded, as the best defender and part of the best quintet- campaigning for their respect, until the aid began to work for ‘Granca’. Appeared then Laprovittola, that in a minute and a half of inspiration he got a 2 + 1 and two triples, one of an impossible parable (21-11, min. 6).

Stopped it Fisac and the quintet changed, but Laso got into Poirier, who made his fortune before the fledgling Khalifa diop (19 years old), and Rudy he joined the party to close the first set with a devastating 34-11 to the Claretian astonishment. The stunned yellow players were unable to score in the last five minutes.

Madrid kept their march while Herbalife at least regained their joy in their attack … Although they had a mountain in front of them. As soon John shurna he had two successful races, as he answered Poirier with a mate (48-28, min. 16). The yellow ones seemed intimidated, to the point that a single gesture from the French pivot made the Lithuanian Tomas Dimsa miss a penetration without an opponent. At halftime, the 56-30 left little margin for the yellow faith.

The Claretians, led by AJ Slaughter, with an applauded theft of Andrew Albicy and with two hits from triple Costello… But like Sisyphus, no matter how much they pushed the stone up, it fell again. And it was a rock with 20 points (68-47 min. 25), although the Madridista slump and the good arts of Costello (13 points only in this room) and Oliver stevic (5) they reduced it to 14 units for the last quarter (78-64).

Finishing the job went through the defense, and to this the Pablo Laso, with such impetus that in a defense to Stevic two freight trains collided: Poirier and Garuba. The white squad took the worst part, with a blow to the pubic area that sent him to the locker room. Oblivious to all this, the ‘Granca’ kept trying, but never less than 15 points (88-73, min. 34).