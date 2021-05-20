Summary of Real Madrid – Bilbao Basket (70-59) match of matchday 37.

05/20/2021 at 11:38 PM CEST

EFE

Real Madrid secured the final lead of the Endesa League regular season this Thursday with a comfortable victory at the WiZink Center, 70-59, against a RETAbet Bilbao Basket that, after this defeat, depends on Movistar Estudiantes not to be relegated to the LEB Gold League.

RMA

BIL

Real Madrid

(21 + 24 + 8 + 17): Alocen, Abalde (3), Taylor (6), Tyus (4) and Poirier (10) -starting five-; Laprovittola (6), Causeur (11), Llull (4), Rudy Fernández (4), Carroll (12), Vukcevic (4) and Garuba (6).

Bilbao Basket

(13 + 11 + 18 + 17): Hakanson (6), Jenkins, Zyskowski (13), Kulboka (8) and Balvin (13) -starting five-; Athinaiou (1), Brown (7), Reyes (3), Miniotas (4), Toté (4), Kljajic and Dos Anjos.

Referees

Daniel Hierrezuelo, Juan de Dios Oyón and Carlos Merino. Without eliminated.

Pavilion

Wizink Center. Door closed.

If Estudiantes wins this Friday at Hereda San Pablo Burgos in this same scenario (8.30 pm), Bilbao Basket will accompany Acunsa GBC in relegation positions. But if the collegiate team loses a clash that is threatened by two positives by covid from ‘Estu’ himself, the Biscayan team will still have one last chance of salvation on Sunday against Joventut de Badalona in Miribilla (12.30).

Led the white victory Vincent Poirier (10 points, 13 rebounds and a PIR of 20), helped in scoring by Jaycee Carroll (12), while the best of those in black were Ondrej Balvin (13, 9 and 18) and Jaroslav Zuskowski (13 and 16).

The match started off bumpy. Jenkins Y Tyus they collided their heads involuntarily, with 4-4 on the scoreboard, and the visiting player had to withdraw from the court due to the blood that flowed. It was so much that he ended up getting dizzy and had to be treated by several toilets lying on the floor. A stretcher was even called in case it was needed. Although, in the end, Jenkins he was taken to the locker room with help and very stunned, but under his own power.

He also had to withdraw a few seconds later Tyus also for bleeding from the forehead. Although in his case it was not much and, after placing a small dressing, he returned without problems. The setback of its key shooter seemed to affect Bilbao Basket a lot, especially as his stay off the field lengthened.

Those of Alex MumbrúEncouraged by their latest victories, they began facing the whites, who were ahead of them up to three times at the start of the clash (4-7, 6-9, 9-11).

But two triples in a row by Garuba Y Taylor (15-11), and seeing his starting offensive weapon lying on the ground, announced the beginning of the end of some ‘men in black’ as knocked out as their injured teammate and at the mercy of a Madrid that did not even need to put the direct to finish the clash in a seen and not seen.

A 12-2 coral allowed those of Pablo Laso go to 21-13 of the first quarter and a 19-6 to 40-19 with which everything seemed decided in the middle of a second quarter that ended 45-24 with the leading role of Laprovittola Carroll, an incredible ‘mandarin’ from Llull on the board and, on all, the intimidating Poirier (8, 6 and 15 at halftime). Opposite, alone Jaylon brownAs almost always in the Bilbao team, he seemed with courage and fortitude to withstand the sporting and emotional downpour.

A 0-10 that caused a time-out and the consequent anger of Laso to his players (45-34) encouraged a Bilbao Basket that approached eight points to 3.38 at the end of the third quarter (47-39). But his own mistakes and two triples in a row again from Garuba Y Taylor They cooled the hopes of those in black (53-39) facing a last quarter that still ended with the game half alive (53-42).

Bilbao Basket continued to fight against their mistake and an almost absent Madrid, but barely managed to get close to nine points (66-57) before the clash ended 70-59. This Friday you will know after the Estudiantes game if the Basque team is still alive or if their decline is mathematically confirmed.