summary of Podoroska’s historic victory

Historic bump. There is no more precise way to define what happened at the Masters 1000 in Rome and had as its main character Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska, who defeated nothing more and nothing less than Serena Williams (today number 8 in the WTA ranking) by 7-6 (6) and 7-5, and got, in this way, in the round of 16 of the aforementioned contest. Then in Ole we review the best of the triumph of the Peque.

Nadia and the most important triumph of her career. Photo: EFE / EPA / ETTORE FERRARI

Look also

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF AN UNFORGETTABLE VICTORY

Look at the great victory of Podoroska

Historic: against Serena Willams

Look also

THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE PARTY



At the beginning of the match, very even at all times, both tennis players showed good shots and points. However, in the ninth game, Rosario managed to break the tennis legend’s serve and it seemed like he was taking the first set. Unfortunately for Podoroska, he could not justify the break and Williams managed to take the finish to a tie break.

There and beyond the three set points against, Podoroska won 8-6 and won the set.

The beginning of the second chapter was similar, except for the notable weariness and weariness shown by the American. This allowed Podoroska to break after a rude double fault and go 4-2. This time he was able to reassert himself and ended up increasing the advantage from his serve. 5-2.

Williams had not lost to an Argentine since 2000. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Look also

In any case, the hierarchy of the rival, added to the treacherous but characteristic nerves of the moment, made Podoroska lose 12 consecutive points and Williams returns to the game. With the second set in five games, the native of Rosario he kept his serve and was able to break in the final game to take the most important victory of his life by 7-6 and 7-5.

THE STREAM THAT BROKE AND THE NUMBERS

Podoroska managed to cut a long-standing streak: after 21 years, an Argentinean defeated Serena Williams again, one of the best tennis players in history, who played her thousandth professional game on Tuesday. The last one to do it? Paola Suarez, by Amelia Island in the year 2000. Back then, the result was 6-3, 4-6, 5-2 and retirement.

Suárez, the last Argentine who had beaten the youngest of the Williams. Photo: reuters_jose miguel

.In any case, it should be noted that the former world number 1 has a favorable record against tennis players from our country: 5-2 up.

In turn, this it was the third time in her career that Nadia achieved a win vs a Top 10. The previous ones, against Svitolina (5) at Roland Garros 2020, and against Kvitova (9), this year at Yarra Valley.

Look also

WHAT PODOROSKA HAS LEFT

Nadia will face Croatian Petra Martic (24th) in the round of 16, who has just beaten French Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-3. She is the only Argentine in the main draw of Rome.

Look also

WILLIAMS ON PODOROSKA, IN PREVIEW OF THE DUEL

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE