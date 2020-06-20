Braga’s third consecutive game without being able to add to three, and the situation is already worrying. However, tonight Custódio’s team earned merits to achieve more than just a draw on his visit to Famalicao (0-0), a direct rival for Europe. Trincao he tried it a couple of times although the one with the closest goal was Ricardo Horta in a fault that crashed into the wood. Sporting, the most benefited from this distribution of points.

06/20/2020 at 00:43

CEST

.

FAM

BRA

Famalicao

Going to; Perez, Riccieli, Roderick, Centelles Plaza (Racine, 81 ‘); Racic, Guga (Assunçao, 63 ‘), Lameiras (Silva, 62’), Pinto (Patrick, 80 ‘); Toni Martínez (Anderson, 87 ‘) and Gonçalves

Panty

Matheus, Esgaio, Carmo, Viana, Sequeira; Trincao (Fonte, 87 ‘), Fransergio, Ricardo Horta, André Horta (Palinha, 70’); Paulinho and Galeno (Eduardo, 70 ‘)

Referee

Hugo Miguel. TA: Vana (80 ‘), Patrick (84’ and 92 ‘) / Ricardo Horta (91’).

Stadium

Municipal of Famalicao. Behind closed doors.

The first part was rather sparse in terms of occasions. Also in terms of play, the truth be told. Both teams had a lot at stake and that tension was transferred to the legs. A distant shot from Guga and another from Trincao at the edge of the break were the only notable approaches. With the possession fairly distributed, the first forty-five minutes gave little more than itself.

More lively was the second half. Custódio’s men took a step forward and dominated their rival more. Despite the fact that Toni Martínez put fear in the body with a great slalom that in the end could not finish, Famalicao was dedicated more to defending than to attacking. Ricardo Horta sent a free kick to the wood in what was the clearest opportunity for the archbishops’ team. They were the best moments of Braga, who at the time of the game saw how a goal was annulled Paulinho for offside.

Trincao, very applied in the pressure, enjoyed a good opportunity in the final stretch but his left foot shot narrowly missed over the crossbar. Custódio’s team had more and better, although in the end he had to settle for a draw. The team remains fourth with 47 points, with three more than Famalicao.