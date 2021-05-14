Summary of Aston Villa – Everton (0-0) match of matchday 19

05/13/2021

On at 22:20 CEST

Everton was unable to take advantage of the pending match against Aston Villa (0-0), of the nineteenth day of the Premier, to add the three points and assault the European zone of which it is still on the sidelines.

ASV

EVE

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash (Elmohamady, 45 ‘), Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Traoré (Grealish, 72 ‘), Barkley (Ramsey, 65’), El-Ghazi; Davis.

Everton

Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Coleman (Iwobi, 74 ‘), Doucouré, Allan, Sigurdsson (Gomes, 67’); Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Referee

Martin Atkinson. TA: Traoré (43 ‘), McGinn (91’) / Sigurdsson (55 ‘)

Stadium

Villa Park. Door closed.

A victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, which did not have the Colombians James Rodríguez and Yerry Mina, injured, would have entered the ‘toffee’ in the upper part, ahead of Tottenham, which marks the continental competitions.

Everton lacked a goal. He did not take advantage of any of his occasions in Villa Park to beat the Argentine Emiliano Martinez that kept a clean sheet. His best intervention was in a set piece at the beginning of the second half in which Godfrey finished point-blank and he reacted very quickly.

Dean Smith’s team, in the middle of the table, with nothing at stake, without high aspirations and far from relegation, resisted its rival’s attempts to dominate. In the first half Mings had the clearest with a head that went very close to the stick. His best news, yes, was the return of Jack Grealish three months after his injury.

The draw was insufficient for Everton, eighth in the table, outside of Europe although tied on points with Tottenham, seventh, with three days remaining.